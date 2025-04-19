KL Rahul's Telugu fans celebrated his 33rd birthday by distributing food to over 160 homeless people. This act of kindness coincided with Rahul's announcement of his daughter's name, Evaarah, meaning 'Gift of God'.

Indian cricketer KL Rahul's 33rd birthday was marked by a heartwarming gesture from his fans in Telangana. A group of admirers, known as "KL Telugu Fans," decided to celebrate Rahul's special day by giving back to the community in his name.

In a viral video, members of the fan group are seen distributing food to over 160 homeless people. The celebration was not just about cricket and cake, but about kindness and compassion. Children from the fan group cut a birthday cake and handed out meals to those in need.

This beautiful gesture came just hours after Rahul shared an update on his life on social media. Rahul, who is currently part of Delhi Capitals in the IPL, revealed that he and his wife, Bollywood actress Athiya Shetty, had named their baby girl Evaarah, meaning "Gift of God." Following this, fans and celebrities poured in with their congratulations.

Rahul's fans have shown that they are not just passionate about cricket, but also about spreading kindness and compassion. Rahul is preparing for Delhi Capitals' clash against Gujarat Titans, but his fans have already scored big.