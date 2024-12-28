AUS vs IND, Boxing Day Test: Sunil Gavaskar's angry rant to Rishabh Pant's shot selection goes viral (WATCH)

Rishabh Pant's careless dismissal sparks outrage, with Sunil Gavaskar labeling it "stupid" and "letting the team down badly". India reaches 358/9 at stumps on Day 3 despite Pant's setback.

Melbourne: The third day of the fourth Test between India and Australia saw Rishabh Pant's innings come to a disappointing end. Despite the favourable batting conditions at the MCG, Pant's careless dismissal has raised questions about his decision-making.

The Indian wicketkeeper-batsman started well, scoring a few boundaries with Ravindra Jadeja by his side. However, his urge to play an aggressive shot proved to be his downfall. Pant attempted a falling lap pull over long-leg, despite having been hit in the naval area by a similar delivery from Scott Boland earlier.

Pant didn't seem to learn from the previous deliveries and Pat Cummins had a fielder set for him at deep fine-leg, where he was easily caught while trying a similar shot.

Sunil Gavaskar, commentating on ABC Sport, was scathing in his criticism of Pant's dismissal. "Stupid! Stupid! Stupid! You've got two fielders there, and you still go for that shot. You've missed the previous shot, and look where you've been caught. You've been caught at deep third man. That's throwing away your wicket, not in the situation that India was in. You have to understand the situation as well. You cannot say that is your natural game. I am sorry that is not your natural game. That is a stupid shot. That is letting your team down badly"

As his co-commentator Harsha Bhogle said, "There may not be much of a conversation in the dressing room" Gavaskar added, "He should not be going in that (Indian) dressing room, he should be going into the other dressing room".

Gavaskar's rant went viral, with many sharing his frustration at Pant's dismissal. The Indian team was in dire straits, and Pant's wicket was a significant blow. However, a half-century by Nitish Kumar Reddy and a useful contribution from Washington Sundar helped India reach 358/9 at stumps on Day 3.

