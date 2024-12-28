AUS vs IND, Boxing Day Test: Sunil Gavaskar's angry rant to Rishabh Pant's shot selection goes viral (WATCH)

Rishabh Pant's careless dismissal sparks outrage, with Sunil Gavaskar labeling it "stupid" and "letting the team down badly". India reaches 358/9 at stumps on Day 3 despite Pant's setback.

AUS vs IND, Boxing Day Test: Sunil Gavaskar's angry rant to Rishabh Pant's shot selection goes viral (WATCH) dmn
Author
Deepu Mohan
First Published Dec 28, 2024, 4:42 PM IST | Last Updated Dec 28, 2024, 4:42 PM IST

Melbourne: The third day of the fourth Test between India and Australia saw Rishabh Pant's innings come to a disappointing end. Despite the favourable batting conditions at the MCG, Pant's careless dismissal has raised questions about his decision-making.

Also Read: Andhra Cricket Association announces Rs 25 lakh cash prize for Nitish Reddy after historic maiden Test hundred

The Indian wicketkeeper-batsman started well, scoring a few boundaries with Ravindra Jadeja by his side. However, his urge to play an aggressive shot proved to be his downfall. Pant attempted a falling lap pull over long-leg, despite having been hit in the naval area by a similar delivery from Scott Boland earlier.

Pant didn't seem to learn from the previous deliveries and Pat Cummins had a fielder set for him at deep fine-leg, where he was easily caught while trying a similar shot.

Sunil Gavaskar, commentating on ABC Sport, was scathing in his criticism of Pant's dismissal. "Stupid! Stupid! Stupid! You've got two fielders there, and you still go for that shot. You've missed the previous shot, and look where you've been caught. You've been caught at deep third man. That's throwing away your wicket, not in the situation that India was in. You have to understand the situation as well. You cannot say that is your natural game. I am sorry that is not your natural game. That is a stupid shot. That is letting your team down badly"

As his co-commentator Harsha Bhogle said, "There may not be much of a conversation in the dressing room" Gavaskar added, "He should not be going in that (Indian) dressing room, he should be going into the other dressing room".

Gavaskar's rant went viral, with many sharing his frustration at Pant's dismissal. The Indian team was in dire straits, and Pant's wicket was a significant blow. However, a half-century by Nitish Kumar Reddy and a useful contribution from Washington Sundar helped India reach 358/9 at stumps on Day 3.

Also Read: AUS vs IND, Boxing Day Test: India fights back as Nitish Reddy's maiden century guide them to 358/9 on Day 3

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Andhra Cricket Association announces Rs 25 lakh cash prize for Nitish Reddy after historic maiden Test hundred shk

Andhra Cricket Association announces Rs 25 lakh cash prize for Nitish Reddy after historic maiden Test hundred

AUS vs IND, Boxing Day Test: India fights back as Nitish Reddy's maiden century guide them to 358/9 on Day 3 dmn

AUS vs IND, Boxing Day Test: India fights back as Nitish Reddy's maiden century guide them to 358/9 on Day 3

AUS vs IND, Boxing Day Test: Nitish Kumar Reddy celebrates half-century in 'Pushpa' style dmn

AUS vs IND, Boxing Day Test: Nitish Kumar Reddy celebrates half-century in 'Pushpa' style (WATCH)

AUS vs IND, Boxing Day Test: Australia in command on Day 2 after Jaiswal run-out sparks batting collapse dmn

AUS vs IND, Boxing Day Test: Australia in command on Day 2 after Jaiswal run-out sparks batting collapse

AUS vs IND, Boxing Day Test: Virat Kohli gives fiery 'death stare' to booing fans after MCG dismissal (WATCH) vkp

AUS vs IND, Boxing Day Test: Virat Kohli gives fiery 'death stare' to booing fans after MCG dismissal (WATCH)

Recent Stories

PHOTOS Sara Tendulkar in Australia, seen riding horse, enjoying beach RBA

PHOTOS: Sara Tendulkar in Australia, seen riding horse, enjoying beach

Year Ender 2024: Junaid Khan to Nitashi Goel; 5 debutants THIS year ATG

Year Ender 2024: Junaid Khan to Nitashi Goel; 5 debutants THIS year

Manmohan Singh's journey: Untold life stories, rare marriage photos AJR

Manmohan Singh's journey: Untold life stories, rare marriage photos

Raha Kapoor to Taimur to AbRam Khan-7 Cute star kids and their ages RBA

Raha Kapoor to Taimur to AbRam Khan-7 Cute star kids and their ages

Kolkata Metro sets NEW ridership record: Breaking 15 percent of previous records RBA

Kolkata Metro sets NEW ridership record: Breaking 15 percent of previous records

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon