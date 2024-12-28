AUS vs IND, Boxing Day Test: India fights back as Nitish Reddy's maiden century guide them to 358/9 on Day 3

Nitish Reddy's unbeaten 105 helps India reach 358/9, trailing Australia by 116 runs in the 4th Test, with his record 127-run stand with Washington Sundar being the highlight.

Melbourne: The Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) witnessed a thrilling turnaround on the third day of the fourth Test between India and Australia. India's young sensation, Nitish Reddy, stole the show with a majestic unbeaten maiden century, guiding his team to a respectable 358/9 at stumps.

Walking into bat at number eight with India struggling at 191/6, the 21-year-old Reddy showcased his mettle with an unbeaten 105 off 176 deliveries. His innings was a testament to his maturity and composure under pressure. The legendary Sunil Gavaskar hailed Reddy's knock as one of the greatest Test innings, considering the precarious situation India faced.

Reddy's partnership with Washington Sundar (50 off 162 balls) yielded a record 127 runs for the eighth wicket, helping India avoid the follow-on and close the gap with Australia's first innings total of 474. This stand was instrumental in India's fightback, as they trailed by 116 runs at stumps, which was called early due to bad light.

Reddy's century was made even more special by the presence of his father at the MCG. He reached the milestone with a lofted shot over mid-on off Scott Boland, sparking jubilation in the Indian camp.

Earlier, Indian batters struggled to make an impact after starting the day at 164/5 as Rishabh Pant (28) threw away his wicket with a rash shot, while Ravindra Jadeja (17) fell lbw to Pat Cummins. However, Reddy's heroics ensured that India remained in the contest. Now, India should be able to save the Test match, considering the fact that the pitch is offering much to the bowlers.

Brief Scores:

1st innings: India at 358/9 in 116 overs (Nitish Reddy batting 105, Yashasvi Jasiwal 82, Washington Sundar 50; Scott Boland 3/57, Pat Cummins 3/86) in response to Australia's 474.

