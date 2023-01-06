ACC labels PCB chief Najam Sethi's comments against Jay Shah and cricket calendar 2023-24 'baseless'

ACC President Jay Shah announced the cricket calendar for 2023-24 on Thursday. However, PCB Chairman Najam Sethi made scathing remarks against Shah and the calendar, while ACC has labelled Sethi's comments as "baseless".

The Asian Cricket Council (ACC) on Friday hit back vigorously at Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Najam Sethi "vehemently denying baseless allegations" of unilateral decision-making levelled against its president Jay Shah concerning the continental body's two-year programme. The ACC, in its statement, categorically stated that the PCB was sent the itinerary on December 22 last year, along with other member nations. Still, no communication came from the latter's side. On Thursday, Shah announced the ACC calendar 2023-24 and pathway structure for the continental body along with Asia Cup 2023 slated in September, which would be played in the One-Day International (ODI) format.

However, the calendar didn't have the host country's name as Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) secretary Shah had already said last October (2022) that the tournament would be shifted out of Pakistan as India won't be able to travel. Sethi's predecessor Ramiz Raja had then made a counter-threat of pulling out of the ICC World Cup 2023 in India.

ALSO READ: Asia Cup 2023 in September; itinerary and venue yet to be confirmed

Back in the hot seat, Sethi had reacted sharply to BCCI supremo Shah's announcement of the ACC itinerary on Twitter. "Thank you, Jay Shah, for unilaterally presenting ACC structure & calendars 2023-24, especially concerning Asia Cup 2023, for which Pakistan is the event host. While you are at it, you should present the structure & calendar of our PSL 2023! A swift response will be appreciated," Sethi's sarcasm-laden tweet read.

The ACC, led by Shah, released a strongly-worded statement calling out the PCB chairman's bluff on the day. "It has come to our knowledge that PCB Chairman Najam Sethi has commented on the ACC President (Shah) unilaterally taking the decision to finalise the calendar and announce the same. The ACC wants to clarify that it has followed established due process," ACC's statement read.

ALSO READ: IND VS SL 2022-23, 2ND T20I: 'NOT EASY LEARNING IN INTERNATIONAL CRICKET' - DRAVID ON INEXPERIENCED SIDE

The statement also transferred the timeline to the media, which effectively means that the PCB chairman was lying. "The calendar was approved by its Development Committee, and Finance & Marketing Committee in a meeting held on December 13, 2022. The calendar was then communicated to all the participating members individually, including Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), via an e-mail dated December 22, 2022," it further read.

In the last two weeks, the PCB didn't seek any modification in the proposed calendar; hence, there was a public announcement. "While responses were received from certain Member Boards, no comments or suggested modifications were received from PCB. Because of the above, Sethi's comments on a social media platform are baseless and are vehemently denied by the ACC," the statement concluded.

ALSO WATCH: IND VS SL 2022-23, 2ND T20I: 'WHENEVER AXAR HAS GOT THE OPPORTUNITY IN T20, HE'S DONE REALLY WELL' - DRAVID

The socio-political tension between India and Pakistan has prevented the neighbours from engaging in bilateral cricket since 2012. India last visited the country during the Asia Cup 2008. The arch-rivals are only grouped against each other in multi-nation events, and that too on neutral venues. While the Asia Cup is a multi-nation event, the decision of the ACC Board to award the hosting rights to Pakistan has yet to go down well with the BCCI.

For PCB, the contention is if Australia, England and currently New Zealand can tour its country, then why can't India? In the case of the BCCI, the decision to send a cricket team to Pakistan will ultimately be the central government's prerogative.

(With inputs from PTI)