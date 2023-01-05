Asia Cup 2023 in September; itinerary and venue yet to be confirmed

Asia Cup 2023: The Asian championship in the ODI format will be played in September. However, the competition's venue and itinerary remain unannounced despite Pakistan being the original host.

The Asian Cricket Council (ACC) on Thursday voiced that the Asia Cup 2023, to be played in the One-Day International (ODI) format, will be held in September. However, the itinerary and the host country have yet to be announced. Pakistan is the actual host of the event this year. But, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) remains reluctant to play there due to the prevailing political apprehension between the two nations. The then Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Ramiz Raja had resisted BCCI's philosophy and even intimidated to boycott India's ICC World Cup 2023. Yet, there could be some favourable outcomes after a change of guard in the PCB, as Najam Sethi has replaced Raja.

The Asia Cup 2023 will be a six-side matter that would involve India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Afghanistan and a qualifier team. Sri Lanka is the defending champion from the UAE version last year after beating Pakistan in the final. The tournament was played in the Twenty20 International (T20I) format because of the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia.

With India hosting the CWC later this year, the focus of all participating sides would be on the 50-over format. Thus, this year's Asia Cup will be held in the ODI format. BCCI secretary and Asian Cricket Council (ACC) president Jay Shah, while discharging the calendar for the following couple of years, said that the schedule "signals our unparalleled efforts and passion for taking this game to new heights. With cricketers across countries gearing up for spectacular performances, it promises to be a good time for cricket."

A total of 145 ODIs and T20I contests will be played during the two-year process (2023-2024), as announced by ACC. There will be 75 matches in 2023 and 70 contests in 2024. Also, the Emerging (U-23) Asia Cup will be held in the One-Day format in July this year for men, which involves eight sides. The competition next year will be held in December but in T20 form. The Women's Emerging Asia Cup will happen this year in June and will be a T20 affair that involves eight sides.

(With inputs from PTI)