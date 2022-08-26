Asia Cup T20: Here are all the numbers and stats you need to know

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    The 2022 Asia Cup T20 is taking place in UAE and begins on Saturday. It would be the second edition of the tournament that will be held in the T20 format. Here are the numbers are stats of the T20 version of this event.

    The Asian cricket community is all set and excited for the Asia Cup T20 2022, which will take place in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) from Saturday. The event is being hosted by Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC). The competition was moved out of the island to the Gulf due to Lanka's ongoing economic and political crisis. Nevertheless, it is unlikely to take away the excitement and thrill that the tournament will present. Also, it would be the second edition of the event in the Twenty20 (T20) format, having first happened in 2016. While India is the seven-time defending champion, including the 2016 edition, we present the T20 numbers and stats of this competition that you need to know.

    Team stats
    Most Championships: India (1)
    Biggest total: Oman 180/5 (vs Hong Kong)
    Biggest wins (runs): UAE 71 runs (vs Oman)
    Biggest wins (wickets): India 9 wickets (vs UAE)
    Biggest wins (balls to spare): India 59 balls (vs UAE)

    Batting stats
    Most runs: Babar Hayat (194)
    Best score: Hayat (122)
    Best average: Mahmudullah (121.00)
    Best strike rate: Haseeb Amjad (400.00)
    Most half-centuries: Hayat and Dinesh Chandimal (2)
    Most sixes: Hayat (8)
    Most sixes (innings): Hayat (7)
    Most runs (innings boundaries): Hayat (78)
    Best strike rate (innings): Mahmudullah (253.84)
    Best partnership: Umar Akmal and Shoaib Malik (114*)

    Bowling stats
    Most wickets: Amjad Javed (12)
    Best bowling (innings): Mohammad Nabi (4/17)
    Best economy: Bhuvneshwar Kumar (2.00)
    Most four-for (innings): Lasith Malinga, Aamir Kaleem and Nabi (1)
    Best economy (innings): Mohammad Amir (1.50)

    Wicketkeeping stats
    Most dismissals: MS Dhoni and Swapnil Patil (7)
    Most dismissals (innings): Hayat (4)

    Fielding stats
    Most catches: Hayat and Soumya Sarkar (6)
    Most catches (innings): Hayat (4)

    Individual stats
    Most matches (captain): Javed (7)

