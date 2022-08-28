Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Asia Cup T20 2022, IND vs PAK: India wins toss and opts to bowl; Rishabh Pant makes way for Dinesh Karthik

    India is facing off against Pakistan in the 2022 Asia Cup T20 in Dubai on Sunday. The Indians have won the toss and opted to bowl, with Virat Kohli playing his 100th T20I, while Rishabh Pant has made way for Dinesh Karthik.

    Asia Cup T20 2022, IND vs PAK: India wins toss and opts to bowl against Pakistan; Rishabh Pant makes way for Dinesh Karthik-ayh
    Author
    Ayush Gupta
    First Published Aug 28, 2022, 7:19 PM IST

    It is an electrifying atmosphere in Dubai, as the cricketing fans are set to witness another spectacle between arch-rivals India and Pakistan. It is Game 2 of the Asia Cup T20 2022, taking place at the Dubai International Stadium on Sunday, and the first match of Group A. In what is generally considered a crucial toss, the Indians have won it and opted to bowl first on a track with quite some grass that would initially assist the seamers. As far as the teams are concerned, the Men in Blue have opted to go ahead with Dinesh Karthik as the wicketkeeper-finisher instead of Rishabh Pant, while for Pakistan, pacer Naseem Shah makes his debut.

    During the toss, Indian skipper Rohit Sharma said, "Honestly, I don't think the toss is that important. We are just here to play good cricket. We've played here in the IPL, so hopefully, the pitch will be good. We had to take a tough call between playing Dinesh and Rishabh. Rishabh sadly misses out. And, Avesh makes it as the third seamer. It is an important game, but we don't want to think about the opposition as cricketers. We want to correct whatever mistakes we are making."

    ALSO WATCH: ASIA CUP T20 2022, IND VS PAK: VIRAT KOHLI WISHED BY TEAMMATES AHEAD OF HIS 100TH T20I GAME

    Meanwhile, Pakistan captain Babar Azam reckoned, "We would have also been bowling first, but this is not in our hands. We will look to make a big score and see. Three fast bowlers, two spinners and a debut for Naseem Shah. There are a few new faces and some old faces in that Indian team. We are trying to give it our best."

    Playing XI
    IND:     Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul (vc & wk), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Avesh Khan, Yuzvendra Chahal and Arshdeep Singh.
    PAK: Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Fakhar Zaman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Asif Ali, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf and Shahnawaz Dahani.

    Last Updated Aug 28, 2022, 7:19 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Asia Cup T20 2022, India vs Pakistan, IND vs PAK: Virat Kohli wished by teammates ahead of his 100th T20I game-ayh

    Asia Cup T20 2022, IND vs PAK: Virat Kohli wished by teammates ahead of his 100th T20I game

    Asia Cup T20 2022, India vs Pakistan, IND vs PAK: Hottest Fantasy XI picks, probables, prediction, when, where to watch live streaming and more-ayh

    Asia Cup T20 2022, IND vs PAK: Hottest Fantasy XI picks, prediction, where to watch and more

    Asia Cup T20 2022, SL vs AFG: Elegant Afghanistan outclasses Sri Lanka; netizens dazed-ayh

    Asia Cup T20 2022, SL vs AFG: Elegant Afghanistan outclasses Sri Lanka; netizens dazed

    Asia Cup T20 2022, India vs Pakistan: Virat Kohli admits being 'mentally down'; reveals didn't touch bat for month SNT

    Asia Cup T20 2022: Virat Kohli admits being 'mentally down'; reveals didn't touch bat for month

    Asia Cup T20 2022: Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant and other Indians catch up with Pakistani players in Dubai (WATCH)-ayh

    Asia Cup T20 2022: Kohli, Rahul, Pant and other Indians catch up with Pakistani players in Dubai (WATCH)

    Recent Stories

    Twitter war: Arvind Kejriwal Vs Himanta Biswa Sarma over schools

    Twitter war: Arvind Kejriwal Vs Himanta Biswa Sarma over schools

    Asia Cup T20 2022, India vs Pakistan, IND vs PAK: Virat Kohli wished by teammates ahead of his 100th T20I game-ayh

    Asia Cup T20 2022, IND vs PAK: Virat Kohli wished by teammates ahead of his 100th T20I game

    Sexy video: Bhojpuri HOT actress Kajal Raghwani and Khesari Lal's hit song goes viral on YouTube (WATCH) RBA

    Sexy video: Bhojpuri HOT actress Kajal Raghwani and Khesari Lal's hit song goes viral on YouTube (WATCH)

    football AIFF Elections 2022: All 20 nomination papers in place after being scrutinised by returning officer-ayh

    AIFF Elections 2022: All 20 nomination papers in place after being scrutinised by returning officer

    BOLD and SEXY pictures: Kim Kardashian flaunts her underboob in a cutout silver swimsuit; take a look RBA

    BOLD and SEXY pictures: Kim Kardashian flaunts her underboob in a cutout silver swimsuit; take a look

    Recent Videos

    Asianet News Samvad with Cochin Shipyard CMD Madhu S Nair on CSL next projects

    Exclusive: Besides IAC Vikrant, more big-ticket orders with Cochin Shipyard

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Samvad with Cochin Shipyard CMD Madhu S Nair on aatmanirbhar bharat

    Exclusive: 'There is a lot of Indian flavour in IAC Vikrant'

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Samvad Discussing IAC Vikrant with Cochin Shipyard CMD Madhu S Nair

    Asianet News Samvad: 'Aircraft carrier Vikrant was originally meant to be Air Defence Ship'

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Samvad with Cochin Shipyard CMD Madhu S Nair on IAC Vikrant

    Exclusive: 'Aircraft carrier Vikrant can power half of Cochin city'

    Video Icon
    Indie Scoop: Featuring Mona Patel, Derek and the cats, Judy on the run and Rika

    'Indie Scoop': Featuring Mona Patel, Derek and the cats, Judy on the run and Rika

    Video Icon