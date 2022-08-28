Asia Cup T20 2022, IND vs PAK: India wins toss and opts to bowl; Rishabh Pant makes way for Dinesh Karthik

India is facing off against Pakistan in the 2022 Asia Cup T20 in Dubai on Sunday. The Indians have won the toss and opted to bowl, with Virat Kohli playing his 100th T20I, while Rishabh Pant has made way for Dinesh Karthik.

It is an electrifying atmosphere in Dubai, as the cricketing fans are set to witness another spectacle between arch-rivals India and Pakistan. It is Game 2 of the Asia Cup T20 2022, taking place at the Dubai International Stadium on Sunday, and the first match of Group A. In what is generally considered a crucial toss, the Indians have won it and opted to bowl first on a track with quite some grass that would initially assist the seamers. As far as the teams are concerned, the Men in Blue have opted to go ahead with Dinesh Karthik as the wicketkeeper-finisher instead of Rishabh Pant, while for Pakistan, pacer Naseem Shah makes his debut.

During the toss, Indian skipper Rohit Sharma said, "Honestly, I don't think the toss is that important. We are just here to play good cricket. We've played here in the IPL, so hopefully, the pitch will be good. We had to take a tough call between playing Dinesh and Rishabh. Rishabh sadly misses out. And, Avesh makes it as the third seamer. It is an important game, but we don't want to think about the opposition as cricketers. We want to correct whatever mistakes we are making."

Meanwhile, Pakistan captain Babar Azam reckoned, "We would have also been bowling first, but this is not in our hands. We will look to make a big score and see. Three fast bowlers, two spinners and a debut for Naseem Shah. There are a few new faces and some old faces in that Indian team. We are trying to give it our best."

Playing XI

IND: Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul (vc & wk), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Avesh Khan, Yuzvendra Chahal and Arshdeep Singh.

PAK: Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Fakhar Zaman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Asif Ali, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf and Shahnawaz Dahani.