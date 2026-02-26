The Bangladesh Cricket Board will host the first Women’s BPL from April 4‑14. With three teams competing, Indian players are invited despite recent tensions, as BCB promises no restrictions and prepares a draft system for recruitment.

After years of delays, the BangladeshCricket Board (BCB) is set to launch the inaugural Women’s Bangladesh Premier League (WBPL) from April 4 to April 14. The competition will feature three teams, beginning in Chattogram and concluding in Dhaka, just months before the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup in June.

The BCB has confirmed that Indian players will be welcome to participate, despite strained relations between the two boards during the Men’s T20 World Cup 2026. The diplomatic fallout had seen Bangladesh refuse to travel to India, leading to their ejection from the tournament. With political winds shifting after Bangladesh’s general elections, the WBPL is being positioned as a reset.

“We are open to all”

Rubaba Dowla, chairperson of the BCB Women’s Wing and WBPL Governing Council, stated that there will be no restrictions on player nationality. “We are open to all,” she said. “Whoever shows interest, and whichever teams want to bring such players, can do so. It is open to all, so we will see.”

Dowla confirmed that several international players have already expressed interest, with recruitment set to begin soon. The league will follow a draft system rather than an auction, with structured pay categories for local players. Icon players will earn BDT 10 lakh, Category A BDT 7 lakh, Category B BDT 5 lakh, Category C BDT 3 lakh, and Category D BDT 1.5 lakh.

Each team must include at least two overseas players, with the option of three or four, mirroring the IPL and WPL model. Preparations are underway at the Sher‑e‑Bangla National Cricket Stadium, where the first coordination meeting was held this week.

“All arrangements for the Women’s BPL are currently underway. We are holding regular meetings. The Governing Council and the working committee are planning together how to execute the tournament in the best possible way,” Dowla added.

The WBPL is expected to provide a platform for Bangladesh’s women cricketers to showcase their talent while attracting international stars. The timing, ahead of the Women’s T20 World Cup, could help players gain match practice and exposure.