Faf du Plessis has urged Abhishek Sharma to show greater awareness against opposition tactics. Ahead of India’s must‑win game versus Zimbabwe, the opener faces scrutiny after repeated failures against slower balls and unconventional field placements.

Former South Africa captain Faf du Plessis has advised Indian opener Abhishek Sharma to sharpen his awareness of opposition tactics ahead of India’s crucial T20 World Cup 2026 clash against Zimbabwe. Sharma has endured a torrid run, scoring just 15 runs in four innings, including three consecutive ducks.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Du Plessis, speaking to ESPNcricinfo, stressed that teams are exploiting Sharma’s strengths by setting unconventional fields and targeting him with slower deliveries. He noted that the left‑hander must adapt quickly to avoid being neutralized in high‑pressure matches.

Tactical awareness and field placements

Du Plessis explained that analysts have made the game smarter, with opponents now placing deep point and deep extra cover to counter Sharma’s off‑side hitting. He emphasized that the key for the batter is to recognize how bowlers are trying to dismiss him and adjust his shot selection accordingly.

“What I’ve picked up of late with Abhishek is people are now putting a deep point out and a deep extra cover out because he’s so good at hitting the ball through the off side,” Du Plessis said. “So the key is to make sure that when you get to the crease, you’re aware of what the opposition is trying to do.”

Sharma’s knock of 15 against South Africa in Ahmedabad showed glimpses of his ability, with two fours and a six, but he looked unsettled before falling to Marco Jansen’s slower ball.

Struggles against slower deliveries

Du Plessis also highlighted how bowlers are deliberately taking pace off the ball to exploit Sharma’s long swing. Against Pakistan and the Netherlands, he was dismissed by off‑spinners, while Jansen’s slower variation undid him in the South Africa game.

“Teams are bowling a lot of slower balls at him, and it’s because he’s got such a beautiful swing,” Du Plessis commented. “What you’re trying to do with guys that have such a long swing is you’re trying to take pace off the ball.”

He suggested that Sharma must decide whether to advance down the wicket to generate pace or hang back to adjust for slower deliveries, ensuring his hands do not get ahead of the ball.