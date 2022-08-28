Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Asia Cup T20 2022, IND vs PAK: Virat Kohli wished by teammates ahead of his 100th T20I game

    The Asia Cup T20 2022 is already underway, while arch-rivals India and Pakistan meet in Dubai on Sunday. Meanwhile, Virat Kohli will be playing his 100th T20I, as his teammates have wished him ahead of it.

    Asia Cup T20 2022, India vs Pakistan, IND vs PAK: Virat Kohli wished by teammates ahead of his 100th T20I game
    Author
    Ayush Gupta
    First Published Aug 28, 2022, 6:39 PM IST

    Considering Virat Kohli, the former Indian skipper and top-order batter, has created a legacy for himself, thanks to his sublime cricketing skills and contributions towards the success of Team India. Although he has not been in the best of forms for nearly the past three years, he keeps scaling great heights. As he prepares to face Pakistan in India's 2022 Asia Cup T20 opener at the Dubai International Stadium on Sunday, it would be his 100th Twenty20 International match, and he would become only the second Indian after skipper Rohit Sharma to enter the 100th club. Consequently, his teammates sent out wishes on the milestone in a video shared by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

    Rohit: "We know that his hunger and passion are unmatchable. Every time you see him, he always comes out with different energy, and you know it's not easy to play 100 games for India across formats. So, I would first congratulate him for that it's a massive achievement. Every time we see him, his game is at a different level. I hope Asia Cup will be no different. Massive player for us, without a doubt. I hope you know he's at his best for the team's sake."

    ALSO READ: Asia Cup T20 2022, IND vs PAK - Pakistan players to sport black armbands; here's why

    Suryakumar Yadav: "100 T20 Internationals, I think it's another milestone for you, Virat Bhai. I feel the way you are on the field, be the same way, electrifying and spreading as much knowledge as possible. I love to see you on the ground as you are, and we learn a lot. Just be yourself and enjoy."

    Ravindra Jadeja: "I remember when we were playing Under-19, since then his dedication and hunger for runs is still fresh or in my opinion even more because from Under-19 till now, his goal has always been to work hard to get runs, improve his fitness, game, and more."

    ALSO READ: ASIA CUP T20 2022, IND VS PAK: WILL THE BREAK FROM CRICKET ALLOW KOHLI TO GET BACK INTO RUN-SCORING?

    Bhuvneshwar Kumar: "I think his legacy is to make runs and how he approaches the game. Many people notice how he is pushing himself and wants to change the game."

    KL Rahul: "He is the first [second] Indian to do this, he's been our leader for a long time, and he's guided this young Indian team to where we are today and made us realise that we can always push the boundaries, push the barrier and try and be better in terms of skill."

    ALSO READ: ASIA CUP T20 2022 - CAN INDIA ACCOMMODATE BOTH RISHABH PANT, DINESH KARTHIK IN PLAYING XI?

    Rishabh Pant: "One of the biggest things is in all three formats if any player represents India for 100 matches, and Virat has played 400-600 matches. So, he's amazing as a cricketer, and you hope that even your career becomes like his in life, and play 400, 500 matches for India, win so many matches for India, his legacy of winning so many matches for India over some time. So, looking at his career, us players get inspired, that we can be somewhere near his level at the end."

    Hardik Pandya: "To play that amount of cricket itself is a big achievement, leave the record it's fine, people will remember this feat for the longest time since I don't see in the near future this happening very often, people playing two, three formats and you know playing 100 games each. If someone has the passion, why not, but with the cricket [that] we are playing, it'll be difficult. So, people will remember this for a long time, and yeah, that's it, his record speaks for itself."

    Last Updated Aug 28, 2022, 6:43 PM IST
