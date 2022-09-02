Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Asia Cup T20 2022: Big blow for India as injured Jadeja ruled out; Axar Patel named replacement

    India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja was on Friday ruled out of the remainder of the Asia Cup T20 2022 due to a knee injury and Axar Patel will replace him in the squad.

    Asia Cup T20 2022: Big blow for India as Jadeja ruled out with knee injury; Axar Patel named replacement
    First Published Sep 2, 2022, 6:20 PM IST

    Due to a knee injury, India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja was ruled out on Friday of the remainder of Asia Cup T20 2022. Axar Patel will take his spot in the team.

    In India's five-wicket victory over Pakistan on August 28, Jadeja's important 35 runs off 29 balls played a significant role.

    While the Saurashtra all-rounder could not bat against Hong Kong, he had respectable bowling numbers, allowing only 15 runs in four overs while also taking a wicket.

    "The All-India Senior Selection Committee has named Axar Patel as the replacement for Ravindra Jadeja in the ongoing Asia Cup," the BCCI said in a statement. 

    "Ravindra Jadeja has sustained a right knee injury and is ruled out of the tournament. He is currently under the supervision of the BCCI medical team. His replacement, Axar Patel was earlier named as one of the standbys in the squad and will join the team in Dubai soon," the statement added.

    Also read: Asia Cup T20 2022: Team Hong Kong's humble gesture wins Virat Kohli, Indian fans' hearts

    Axar comes into the tournament, having recently played the ODIs in Zimbabwe. He was also part of the squad on tours of West Indies and England. The team management would hope for a quick recovery of Jadeja ahead of the T20 World Cup in Australia in October-November. 

    India are scheduled to play their first Super 4 game in Asia Cup on Sunday. 

    Squad: Rohit Sharma (captain), KL Rahul (vice-captain), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Dinesh Karthik (wicket-keeper), Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, R. Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ravi Bishnoi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh and Avesh Khan.

    (With inputs from PTI)

    Last Updated Sep 2, 2022, 6:20 PM IST
