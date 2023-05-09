Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Asia Cup 2023 set to be moved out of Pakistan by ACC; Sri Lanka likely to be new host

    Asia Cup 2023 was scheduled to be held in Pakistan. However, with India reluctant to travel, the event will be moved out of Pakistan, with members rejecting the hybrid model setup by PCB, while Sri Lanka will likely be the new host.

    Asia Cup 2023 set to be moved out of Pakistan by ACC; Sri Lanka likely to be new host-ayh
    Author
    PTI News
    First Published May 9, 2023, 10:58 AM IST

    In a massive setback to Pakistan, the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) on Monday decided to move the 2023 Asia Cup out of the country after Pakistan Cricket Board's (PCB) proposal to host the tournament on a 'hybrid model' was rejected by the member nations. Sri Lanka has emerged as a front-runner to host the six-nation tournament, as highly humid conditions in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in September could lead to injuries to players.

    It will be interesting to see if Pakistan competes in the tournament after this snub, which is scheduled for September 2-17. The Pakistan PCB was forced to propose an alternative after the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) refused to send the Indian team to the neighbouring nation due to diplomatic tension between the two countries.

    ALSO READ: Asia Cup 2023: No proposal floated by ACC over postponement - Reports

    The PCB hopes there will be another round of discussions on Tuesday in case of a change of heart. PCB had proposed that India play their games in the UAE while Pakistan hosts its matches on home soil. "Najam Sethi [PCB chairman] was in Dubai today to procure support, but to his horror, there were no takers for his proposal of Pakistan playing its games in Karachi or Lahore and India playing in UAE. Sri Lanka was always with BCCI, and now even Bangladesh Cricket Board [BCB] seemed opposed to the idea," an ACC source told PTI.

    "ACC has always maintained that the 'hybrid model' is unacceptable in principle, and the budgetary sanctions can never be passed. Also, it's about something other than Pakistan hosting its matches. It also means that if India and Pakistan are in the same group, the third team will be travelling to and fro between Dubai and a city in Pakistan," the source added.

    ALSO READ: Asia Cup 2023 - PCB proposes hybrid model to conduct India matches at neutral venue - Najam Sethi

    What added fuel to the fire is PCB's recent decision to host Pakistan Super League's (PSL) matches in UAE due to escalated costs of security arrangements. "Also, logistically, the broadcasters wouldn't want to send separate units in two countries. Sri Lanka, just like UAE, doesn't require inter-city flights whether you play at the Khettarama [Premadasa Stadium], SSC or Galle or Kandy," he added.

    However, the ACC chairman Jay Shah will need to convene an Executive Body meeting to make the decision official. In the prevailing situation, whether Pakistan participates in the event or decides against coming to India for the 2023 ICC World Cup remains to be seen. "Even ICC [International Cricket Council] won't agree to Pakistan playing its matches outside India [during CWC]. So, let's see what PCB decides," the source concluded.

    Last Updated May 9, 2023, 10:59 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    IPL 2023, Kolkata Knight Riders vs Punjab Kings: Nitish Rana and Andre Russell part hands KKR triumph over PBKS by 5 runs; Rinku Singh lauded by netizens-ayh

    IPL 2023: Rana and Russell party hands KKR triumph over PBKS by 5 runs; Rinku lauded by netizens

    IPL 2023: RCB Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Faf du Plessis reveals how he has worked on improving his strike rate-ayh

    IPL 2023: RCB captain Faf du Plessis reveals how he has worked on improving his strike rate

    IPL 2023, MI vs RCB: Rohit Sharma, Mumbai Indians versus Royal Challengers Bangalore, location, venue, date, time, where to watch, live streaming-ayh

    IPL 2023, MI vs RCB: Rohit Sharma's form, death bowling concern for Mumbai ahead of tie against Bangalore

    Shubman Gill is now Spider-man! Batter becomes 1st cricketer to lend voice for Hollywood movie - WATCH snt

    Shub-man is now Spider-man! Cricketer is voice of Indian Spidey; dubs in Hindi and Punjabi - WATCH

    IPL 2023, Rajasthan Royals vs SunRisers Hyderabad: Abdul Samad final-ball SIX breaks RR hearts as SRH steals one by 4 wickets, fans jubilant-ayh

    IPL 2023: Abdul Samad's final-ball SIX breaks RR's hearts as SRH steals one by 4 wickets, fans jubilant

    Recent Stories

    Staff of Kerala culture ministry's Guru Gopinath Natanagramam not paid salaries for 9 months anr

    Staff of Kerala culture ministry's Guru Gopinath Natanagramam not paid salaries for 9 months

    The Kerala Story Box Office: Adah Sharma's film beats Salman Khan's 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan'; know-how RBA

    The Kerala Story: Adah Sharma's film beats Salman Khan's 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan'; know-how

    Karnataka Election 2023: Political parties not to bring voters in vehicles; here's why AJR

    Karnataka Election 2023: Political parties not to bring voters in vehicles; here's why

    Adipurush trailer launch in Hyderabad: Prabhas, Kriti Sanon's film gets thumbs up from fans, say visual treat RBA

    Adipurush trailer launch in Hyderabad: Prabhas, Kriti Sanon's film gets thumbs up from fans,say 'visual treat'

    Karnataka Election 2023: Bajrang Dal, VHP to recite Hanuman Chalisa across country ahead of May 10 voting AJR

    Karnataka Election 2023: Bajrang Dal, VHP to recite Hanuman Chalisa across country ahead of May 10 voting

    Recent Videos

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Video Icon
    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Video Icon
    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' vma

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Video Icon
    Rajasthan 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Rajasthan: 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Video Icon
    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    Video Icon