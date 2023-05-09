Asia Cup 2023 set to be moved out of Pakistan by ACC; Sri Lanka likely to be new host

Asia Cup 2023 was scheduled to be held in Pakistan. However, with India reluctant to travel, the event will be moved out of Pakistan, with members rejecting the hybrid model setup by PCB, while Sri Lanka will likely be the new host.

In a massive setback to Pakistan, the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) on Monday decided to move the 2023 Asia Cup out of the country after Pakistan Cricket Board's (PCB) proposal to host the tournament on a 'hybrid model' was rejected by the member nations. Sri Lanka has emerged as a front-runner to host the six-nation tournament, as highly humid conditions in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in September could lead to injuries to players.

It will be interesting to see if Pakistan competes in the tournament after this snub, which is scheduled for September 2-17. The Pakistan PCB was forced to propose an alternative after the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) refused to send the Indian team to the neighbouring nation due to diplomatic tension between the two countries.

The PCB hopes there will be another round of discussions on Tuesday in case of a change of heart. PCB had proposed that India play their games in the UAE while Pakistan hosts its matches on home soil. "Najam Sethi [PCB chairman] was in Dubai today to procure support, but to his horror, there were no takers for his proposal of Pakistan playing its games in Karachi or Lahore and India playing in UAE. Sri Lanka was always with BCCI, and now even Bangladesh Cricket Board [BCB] seemed opposed to the idea," an ACC source told PTI.

"ACC has always maintained that the 'hybrid model' is unacceptable in principle, and the budgetary sanctions can never be passed. Also, it's about something other than Pakistan hosting its matches. It also means that if India and Pakistan are in the same group, the third team will be travelling to and fro between Dubai and a city in Pakistan," the source added.

What added fuel to the fire is PCB's recent decision to host Pakistan Super League's (PSL) matches in UAE due to escalated costs of security arrangements. "Also, logistically, the broadcasters wouldn't want to send separate units in two countries. Sri Lanka, just like UAE, doesn't require inter-city flights whether you play at the Khettarama [Premadasa Stadium], SSC or Galle or Kandy," he added.

However, the ACC chairman Jay Shah will need to convene an Executive Body meeting to make the decision official. In the prevailing situation, whether Pakistan participates in the event or decides against coming to India for the 2023 ICC World Cup remains to be seen. "Even ICC [International Cricket Council] won't agree to Pakistan playing its matches outside India [during CWC]. So, let's see what PCB decides," the source concluded.