    Asia Cup 2023: No proposal floated by ACC over postponement - Reports

    Asia Cup 2023 is slated to be held later this year. However, its venue uncertainty has led to speculation that the tournament might be postponed. Nevertheless, reports suggest that ACC has floated no proposals for postponement.

    PTI News
    First Published May 1, 2023, 6:32 PM IST

    Contradicting media reports that Asia Cup could be postponed and a parallel tournament, excluding Pakistan, could be played in Dubai in the same window, the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) sources on Monday said that they have not sent out any such proposal to the member nations. A report in Pakistan media claimed that if Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) PCB does not agree to play Asia Cup at a neutral venue, the tournament could be removed from the country.

    The hosting rights of the 2023 Asia Cup, scheduled to be held in One-Day International (ODI) format, are with the PCB. Still, Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) secretary Jay Shah, also the ACC chairman, has made it clear that the Indian cricket team will not travel to Pakistan.

    ALSO READ: Asia Cup 2023 - PCB proposes hybrid model to conduct India matches at neutral venue - Najam Sethi

    The PCB has proposed to host Asia Cup on a 'hybrid model', where Pakistan plays its matches on home soil, while India plays at a neutral venue -- in all likelihood Dubai. It is understood that the BCCI wants the entire tournament to be shifted to the UAE -- which has three grounds in Dubai, Sharjah and Abu Dhabi -- much like the 2018 and 2022 editions when India and Sri Lanka were the tournament hosts.

    "There has been an exchange of messages, but no discussion or proposal to postpone the Asia Cup has been floated," an ACC Board member, privy to discussions on the sidelines of an International Cricket Council (ICC) meet in Dubai, told PTI on the conditions of anonymity.

    ALSO READ: Asia Cup 2023 to be held in Pakistan; neutral venue for India matches - Reports

    "Secondly, if the Asia Cup is cancelled, PCB will be intimated first. Nothing of that sort has happened till now. The ACC chairman [Shah] still needs to put something on record. The ACC will have to call an Executive Board meeting to postpone or cancel the event. The chairman [Shah] can call the meeting in seven days [virtual or physical]. There is no intimation about any such meeting," the source added.

    To his knowledge, the ACC source said that the last official mail exchange between the PCB, ACC and BCCI was an invitation sent to the Indian team with the assurance of the highest degree of security and best hospitality. "But, it is difficult for India to travel to Pakistan in the current sensitive political environment," he agreed.

    ALSO READ: 'Indian threatened Pakistan team' - Shahid Afridi's explosive claim amid Asia Cup 2023 venue row

    The other issue is how much money the official broadcaster has committed to telecast deals, including at least two assured India-Pakistan games. The third game will be a bonanza if the two teams make the final. "We must remember the media rights and the agreement with Star Sports, who have paid millions for, at least, two Pakistan vs India matches in the Asia Cup," he said.

    It is learnt that when the informal discussion was held between the ACC members about hosting the tournament at a neutral venue, the source confirmed that BCCI did get support from Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC). "Look, if Asia Cup is cancelled after the ACC chairman summons an Executive Board meeting, the ramifications will not just be Pakistan's World Cup participation but also PCB's FTP calendar and bilateral relations with Sri Lanka, Afghanistan or Bangladesh. The situation is still very fluid," the source concluded.

    Last Updated May 1, 2023, 6:32 PM IST
