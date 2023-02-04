Asia Cup 2023: BCCI secretary Jay Shah flies to Bahrain to decide Pakistan's hosting rights fate

Asia Cup 2023 is supposed to be held in Pakistan this year in the ODI format. However, with BCCI reluctant to send its players, BCCI secretary Jay Shah has travelled to Pakistan for an ACC meet to decide Pakistan's hosting rights fate.

The Indian cricket board secretary Jay Shah has flown to Bahrain, where an emergent session of the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) has been called at Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Najam Sethi's command to determine the fate of Pakistan's 2023 Asia Cup hosting rights. If citations in the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) are to be trusted, there is little to no possibility of the Asia Cup being held in Pakistan in September.

If at all, the event will either be redirected to the United Arab Emirates (UAE), with PCB retaining the hosting rights, or Sri Lanka could be the other alternative. "Jay is in Bahrain for the ACC meeting. The BCCI's stand will not change. We will not be travelling to Pakistan as we haven't got any go-ahead from the government," a BCCI authority communicated.

It is also comprehended that the contemporary bomb blasts in Peshawar have similarly increased safety crises regarding conducting cricket competitions in Pakistan. Last December, Asian Cricket Council (ACC) chairman Shah released the continental body's itinerary, and the Asia Cup venue wasn't mentioned.

It led to Sethi accusing Shah of taking a "unilateral decision", an allegation that ACC officially renounced, framing that reprised e-mails to PCB pursuing offers on the itinerary went unanswered. Last October, Shah, also the supremo of ACC, officially told the media that India would not travel to Pakistan. In reply, the then-PCB chief Ramiz Raja had imperilled that Pakistan would not traverse to India for this year's ICC World Cup.

(With inputs from PTI)