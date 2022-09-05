Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Asia Cup 2022, IND vs PAK: Arshdeep receives backing from Punjab leaders for dropped catch troll

    India lost to Pakistan by five wickets in the 2022 Asia Cup's Super 4 tie in Dubai on Sunday. Arshdeep Singh dropped a crucial catch, which proved costly, leading to him being trolled. However, Punjab leaders have supported him.

    Asia Cup 2022, India vs Pakistan, IND vs PAK: Arshdeep Singh receives backing from Punjab leaders for dropped catch troll-ayh
    Several leaders of Punjab, including Rajya Sabha MP Harbhajan Singh, a former cricketer, came out in support of Indian pacer Arshdeep Singh on Monday. The latter faced gruelling social media trolls for his dropped catch against arch-rival Pakistan during the Super 4 Asia Cup 2022 tie at the Dubai International Stadium on Sunday. Pakistan won the encounter by five wickets, moving a step closer to the final, while India will have to win its remaining couple of games to stand a chance of entering the final. Raghav Chadha (AAP MP), Amarinder Singh (former Punjab chief minister), Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer (Punjab Sports Minister) and Manjinder Sirsa (BJP leader) also supported the 23-year-old.

    Former Indian off-spinner and Aam Aadmi Party MP Harbhajan Singh criticised those voicing "cheap things" about Arshdeep. "Stop criticising young @arshdeepsinghh. No one drops the catch purposely. We are proud of our boys. Pakistan played better. Shame on such people who r putting our own guys down by saying cheap things on this platform bout Arsh and team. Arsh is GOLD," he wrote on Twitter.

    Chadha also said the kind of hatred Arshdeep was subjected to was awful. "Let us cut that young man some slack. Arshdeep is an amazing talent and will lead the Indian bowling attack in the coming years. No hate can pull him down," he noted in a tweet. Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer said Arshdeep is the future of the country.

    "Victory or defeat is given in-game. @arshdeepsinghh is upcoming star who carved out niche in short span. Performed excellent against Pakistan. Regressive psyche to troll him on drop of just a catch. Arshdeep is future of nation. Inspiration for youth. Hate has no place in sports," mentioned Hayer in a tweet.

    Hayer also spoke to Arshdeep's mother, Baljit Kaur, over the phone and told her that Punjab and the entire nation were with him. Amarinder Singh said it was disheartening that Arshdeep was being teased over the dropped catch. "Such things happen in sports, especially under such tremendous pressure. We must support and encourage our sports heroes. Arshdeep, do not be disappointed. You have a long and glorious career ahead," he authored on Facebook.

    Manjinder Singh Sirsa also attacked the ones who targeted Arshdeep and dubbed him a 'Khalistani'. "Arshdeep Singh is a bright player. He played very well, and everybody in the country stands by him," he was quoted as saying in a video note. Later, in a tweet, he penned, "India comes before Cricket. I reject Pak propaganda and stand with Arshdeep Singh."

    (With inputs from PTI)

