'When I left Test captaincy, I got a message from only MS Dhoni' - Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli is seemingly back to his usual best, as he is currently India's top scorer in the 2022 Asia Cup. Meanwhile, he has revealed how MS Dhoni backed and inspired him after he quit the Test captaincy last year.

It has been a commendable performance by India so far in the Asia Cup 2022. Unfortunately, it lost its opening Super 4 clash against arch-rival Pakistan at the Dubai International Stadium on Sunday by five wickets. However, with a couple more matches in the phase, the Indians are still the favourites to make it to the final next Sunday. Meanwhile, the Men in Blue's performance has been headlined by the former skipper and top-order batter Virat Kohli, who has apparently bounced back to his usual best form, as he is the highest run-scorer for the side in the tournament this term. Meanwhile, he has revealed that letting go of the Test captaincy helped him, while MS Dhoni was the only person to talk to him at the moment.

During the post-match press conference late Sunday night, Kohli said, "I can tell you one thing: when I left Test captaincy, I got a message from only one person, with whom I have played previously - that was MS Dhoni. Many people have my number. On TV, lots of people give suggestions, people have a lot to say, but whoever had my number, no one sent me a message." ALSO READ: ASIA CUP 2022, IND VS PAK - RIZWAN'S 71 ENSURES 5-WICKET WIN FOR PAKISTAN, NETIZENS REACT

"That respect, that connection you have with anyone when it is genuine, shows in this fashion because security is at both ends. Neither does he [Dhoni] need anything from me, nor do I need anything from him, and neither was he insecure from me, or I was insecure from him. I can only say - if I want to say anything to anyone, I reach out to that person individually even if you want to help me," added Kohli, reports ESPNCricinfo.

Embellishing how taking time off from the sport helped him in the last month, Kohli illustrated, "I didn't think I'd go a month without touching my bat, but the situation became such that I had to take a break. More mentally than physically. Then you realise when you bat again after a month why you started playing the game. That [culmination] is lost at times, the way people look at you, cheer for you when you're at the ground, at such times you can lose that realisation." ALSO READ: ASIA CUP 2022, IND VS PAK - VIRAT KOHLI'S 60 PROPELS INDIA TO 181/7; SOCIAL MEDIA EXULTANT

