Asia Cup 2022, IND vs AFG: Hottest Fantasy XI picks, prediction, where to watch and more

India and Afghanistan will be locked in the Asia Cup 2022 Super 4 clash on Thursday, while it would be a dead rubber, as both sides are knocked out of the Final race. Here are the ultimate fantasy XI picks, predictions, where to watch and more.

The 2022 Asia Cup has not gone as India and Afghanistan expected. Nevertheless, both sides are eager to finish the tournament on a high, having been knocked out of the Final race. On Thursday, both teams will play against each other in their Super 4 tie at the Dubai International Stadium. Despite being a dead rubber, India would not take it lightly and would aim to win the contest, as a defeat would push it to the bottom of the Super 4 table, which would be an embarrassment, to say the least, and would attract severe criticisms. In the meantime, we present the ultimate fantasy XI picks, predictions, where to watch and other match details.

Probable XI

IND: KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma (c), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Deepak Chahar, Arshdeep Singh.

AFG: Hazratullah Zazai, Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Ibrahim Zadran, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi (c), Karim Janat, Azmatullah Omarzai, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fareed Ahmad Malik and Fazalhaq Farooqi.

Fantasy XI

Batters: Rohit, Kohli, Yadav, Zazai and Zadran

Rohit and Zazai would be the perfect openers, given their reliable form, while Kohli has been firing at number three. As Yadav will dominate at number four, Zadran would also be ideal in the higher middle-order.

Wicketkeeper: Gurbaz (c)

He has been the man in a better form, especially as an opener and can bat anywhere in the top or middle order. His dominance makes him the skipper.

All-rounder: Pandya

He has been heavily influential across departments, especially with the bat, and can be the perfect finisher. However, he cannot be relied upon as a specialist pacer.

Bowlers: Bhuvneshwar, Rashid (vc), Mujeeb and Farooqi

Bhuvneshwar and Farooqi would nail it with their seam and pace, as has been the case in the tournament. Meanwhile, Rashid and Mujeeb are must-haves here as spinners who have been highly effective. Rashid's usefulness makes him Gurbaz's deputy.

Match details

Date and day: September 8, 2022 (Thursday)

Venue: Dubai International Stadium, Dubai

Time: 7.30 PM (IST)

Where to watch (TV): Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 Hindi & Sports Select (Also available in HD)

Where to watch (Online): Hotstar

Prediction: India wins with a determined approach