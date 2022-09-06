Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Asia Cup 2022, IND vs SL: Lanka pulls off thriller as India's Final qualification chances nearly over

    India and Sri Lanka had a close contest during their Super 4 clash of the Asia Cup 2022 in Dubai on Tuesday. However, the Lankans pulled off a thriller, winning by six wickets, while the Indians' chances of qualifying for the Final are nearly over.

    First Published Sep 6, 2022, 11:34 PM IST

    It turned out to be the ultimate thriller between India and Sri Lanka in the Super 4 stage of the 2022 Asia Cup at the Dubai International Stadium on Tuesday. While the Indians handed a mere above-par target of 174, thanks to skipper-cum-opener Rohit Sharma's knock of 72, the Lankans stayed firm on their approach. They rode on the brilliance from their openers and captain Dasun Shanaka, getting the job done by six wickets with a ball to spare. The Men in Blue's chances of making it to the Final have taken a severe blow, as a win against Afghanistan would also make them rely on other results.

    Shanka opted to bowl after winning the toss, while India made a change by bringing in veteran all-rounder Ravichandran Ashwin over leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi. The Indians were off to a slow start, losing two for 13 by the third over of the Powerplay (PP). Then, Rohit and Suryakumar Yadav (34) added a 97-run partnership for the third wicket to bring India's innings back on track.

    ALSO SEE: RAVINDRA JADEJA UNDERGOES SUCCESSFUL SURGERY; TO START HIS REHAB SOON

    While Rohit scored his 28th Twenty20 International (T20I) half-century, he was the third wicket to fall, with pacer Chamika Karunaratne having his number in the 13th, at 110, followed by Yadav nine runs later in the 15th to medium-pacer Shanaka. A 30-run partnership followed between Hardik Pandya (17) and Rishabh Pant (17) before Shanaka dismissed the former in the 18th.

    The Indians lost some wickets at regular intervals thereon, as it eventually managed to post a just above-par total of 173/8. For Lanka, pacer Dilshan Madushanka grabbed three wickets and was also the most economical bowler from his side. In reply, the Lankan opener Pathum Nissanka (52) and Kusal Mendis (57) piled early pressure on the Indian bowlers, contributing to a 97-run stand.

    ALSO READ: ASIA CUP 2022 - AVESH KHAN RULED OUT OF TOURNAMENT REMAINDER WITH ILLNESS, DEEPAK CHAHAR COMES IN

    While Nissanka scored his sixth T20I 50, leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal provided the breakthrough by taking his wicket in the 12th. As Lanka lost four quick wickets hereon, Mendis achieved his eighth T20I half-century before being trapped leg-before by Chahal in the 15th, at 110. However, Bhanuka Rajapaksa (25*) and Shanaka (33*) contributed to a 64-run stand.

    With seven needed off the final six deliveries and pacer Arshdeep Singh being bestowed with the defending duties, Lanka got the job done by six wickets with a ball to spare. For India, Chahal claimed three, while seamer Bhuvneshwar was economical.
    Brief scores: IND 173/8 (Rohit- 72, Yadav- 34; Madushanka- 3/24) lost to SL 174/4 in 19.5 overs (Nissanka- 52, Mendis- 57, Shanaka- 33*; Chahal- 3/34) by six wickets.

    Last Updated Sep 6, 2022, 11:34 PM IST
