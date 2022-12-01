KL Rahul gets 'personal leave' approved from BCCI ahead of marriage with Athiya Shetty - Reports

KL Rahul is on a break after the 2022 ICC T20 World Cup but will return for the Bangladesh tour. However, he will likely take personal leave after the trip, possibly for his marriage with Athiya Shetty.

Image credit: KL Rahul/Facebook

Indian wicketkeeper-opener KL Rahul was in average form during the 2022 ICC T20 World Cup in Australia, following which he took a break from the sport and skipper India's just-concluded limited-overs tour of New Zealand. While he is expected to be back for the upcoming Bangladesh tour on Sunday, it is reported that he will again be going on a break for personal reasons. Some reports suggest that he has already got his "personal leave" approved by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). Consequently, it is believed that the personal reason could be none other than him tying the knot with Bollywood actress Athiya Shetty.

Image credit: KL Rahul/Facebook

Earlier reports had suggested that Rahul and Athiya are all set to get hitched in January next year. While the tour of Bangladesh gets over during Boxing Day (December 26), it makes sense that Rahul has got his "personal leave" granted for his marriage, while it also means that he would be missing the home white-ball series against Sri Lanka and New Zealand. ALSO READ: Athiya Shetty, KL Rahul wedding - Suniel Shetty opens up about daughter's Shaadi plans

Image credit: KL Rahul/Facebook