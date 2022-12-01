Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    KL Rahul gets 'personal leave' approved from BCCI ahead of marriage with Athiya Shetty - Reports

    First Published Dec 1, 2022, 2:33 PM IST

    KL Rahul is on a break after the 2022 ICC T20 World Cup but will return for the Bangladesh tour. However, he will likely take personal leave after the trip, possibly for his marriage with Athiya Shetty.

    Image credit: KL Rahul/Facebook

    Indian wicketkeeper-opener KL Rahul was in average form during the 2022 ICC T20 World Cup in Australia, following which he took a break from the sport and skipper India's just-concluded limited-overs tour of New Zealand. While he is expected to be back for the upcoming Bangladesh tour on Sunday, it is reported that he will again be going on a break for personal reasons. Some reports suggest that he has already got his "personal leave" approved by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). Consequently, it is believed that the personal reason could be none other than him tying the knot with Bollywood actress Athiya Shetty.

    Image credit: KL Rahul/Facebook

    Earlier reports had suggested that Rahul and Athiya are all set to get hitched in January next year. While the tour of Bangladesh gets over during Boxing Day (December 26), it makes sense that Rahul has got his "personal leave" granted for his marriage, while it also means that he would be missing the home white-ball series against Sri Lanka and New Zealand.

    ALSO READ: Athiya Shetty, KL Rahul wedding - Suniel Shetty opens up about daughter's Shaadi plans

    Image credit: KL Rahul/Facebook

    While both parties confirmed that they are dating each other, they have yet to speak out on their wedding officially, reports News 18. However, Athiya's Bollywood father, Sunil Shetty, had previously framed, "Hopefully soon, we will know when and where will it happen. I guess at the right time, everyone will know."

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    IND vs NZ 2022, Christchurch/3rd ODI: Supporters devastated as another rain washout hands New Zealand series success against India-ayh

    IND vs NZ 2022-23, 3rd ODI: Supporters devastated as another rain washout hands New Zealand series success

    India vs New Zealand, IND vs NZ 2022-23, Christchurch/3rd ODI: Hottest Fantasy XI picks, probable XI, prediction, where to watch live streaming and more-ayh

    IND vs NZ 2022-23, Christchurch ODI: Hottest Fantasy XI picks, prediction, where to watch and more

    IND vs NZ 2022-23, Christchurch/3rd ODI preview, date, day, time, where to watch live streaming: Rain threat, India prays for full game against New Zealand-ayh

    IND vs NZ 2022-23, Christchurch ODI: With rain threat looming, India prays for full game to square series

    Vijay Hazare Trophy 2022-23: Ruturaj Gaikwad shatters record with 7 sixes in an over; netizens go berserk (WATCH)

    Vijay Hazare Trophy: Ruturaj Gaikwad shatters record 7 sixes in an over, breaks the Internet

    India vs New Zealand, IND vs NZ 2022-23, Hamilton/2nd ODI: Will having closed-roof cricket stadiums be helpful in the future? Shubman Gill comments-ayh

    IND vs NZ 2022-23: Will having closed-roof cricket stadiums be helpful in the future? Gill comments

    Recent Stories

    Tata Group to manufacture Apple iPhones in India Here is what we know gcw

    Tata Group to manufacture Apple iPhones in India? Here's what we know

    Sunanda Pushkar death case: Delhi Police moves High Court against Shashi Tharoor's release - adt

    Sunanda Pushkar death case: Delhi Police moves High Court against Shashi Tharoor's release

    Congress never believed in Ram PM Modi takes a dig at Mallikarjun Kharges Ravan comment AJR

    'Congress never believed in Ram': PM Modi takes a dig at Mallikarjun Kharge's 'Ravan' comment

    Swara Bhasker latest to join celebrity bandwagon at Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra RBA

    Swara Bhasker latest to join celebrity bandwagon at Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra

    Good conversation Elon Musk meets Apple CEO Tim Cook clears misunderstanding about Twitter gcw

    'Good conversation. Tim was clear...' Elon Musk meets Apple CEO, clears 'misunderstanding' about Twitter

    Recent Videos

    Yudh Abhyas 2022: India-US troops execute HADR mission after 'flash floods in Dhauliganga river'

    Yudh Abhyas 2022: India-US troops execute HADR mission after 'flash floods in Dhauliganga river'

    Video Icon
    India vs New Zealand, IND vs NZ 2022-23, Christchurch/3rd ODI: Sometimes, you got to wait for your chances - Shikhar Dhawan on Sanju Samson-ayh

    IND vs NZ 2022-23, Christchurch ODI: 'Sometimes, you got to wait for your chances' - Dhawan on Samson

    Video Icon
    Yudh Abhyas 2022: Check out the firepower Indian and American troops are using

    Yudh Abhyas 2022: Check out the firepower being used

    Video Icon
    Yudh Abhyas Experience: High-altitude, quite literally, takes your breath away

    'Yudh Abhyas' Experience: 'High-altitude, quite literally, takes your breath away'

    Video Icon
    India vs New Zealand, IND vs NZ 2022-23, Christchurch/3rd ODI: It is always good to bowl alongside Umran Malik - Arshdeep Singh-ayh

    IND vs NZ 2022-23, Christchurch ODI: 'It is always good to bowl alongside Umran' - Arshdeep

    Video Icon