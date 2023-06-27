Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Ashes 2023: Labuschagne calls for improvement despite Australia's victory in Ashes opener

    Australian cricketer Marnus Labuschagne believes that there is still room for improvement for the team as the Ashes series progresses.

    As the second Ashes Test approaches, Labuschagne acknowledged that Australia, particularly their pacers could have bowled better in the Ashes opener against England.

    Despite winning the first Test in Birmingham by two wickets and taking a 1-0 lead in the series, Labuschagne believes there is ample room for improvement for the Australian team as the series progresses. While there were notable individual displays by the visitors, Labuschagne felt that the renowned Australian pace attack did not deliver their optimal performance in the match.

    "I don't think we played our B-game. I think there's a few guys that played exceptionally well, Usman (Khawaja) played really well, Nathan Lyon bowled exceptionally," said Labuschagne

    "All our fast bowlers - having seen them bowl for four or five years now it was certainly not the best they've bowled, and we still only had to chase 280. There's a lot to say there about where this team's at and how much improvement we can see from this team, from one game to another."

    England entertained everyone with their aggressive brand of cricket under coach Brendon McCullum and skipper Ben Stokes but ended on the wrong side of the result.

    "I know the English and everyone has said that they sort of felt like they won the game. It certainly didn't feel like that (for us), but I thought they potentially played better than us at certain times."

    The England batting unit put Australia under pressure according to Labuschagne

    "Potentially, the batters put us under a bit of pressure, but at the end of the day, the results are what matters, and we've come up with the chocolates despite having played a below-par game for this Australian cricket team."

    Marnus Labuschagne didn’t have the best of outings in the 1st Test as he was dismissed for 0 and 13. 

    "I was pretty disappointed with those two dismissals to be honest. I think they were pretty poor in the sense that I haven't got out like that for a very long time, sort of playing two poor shots very early in my innings.

    "Hopefully, that's a good lesson to learn there and making sure I make the right changes leading into this game," Labuschagne said.

    Labuschagne is hoping that the pitch at Lord's is not as flat as the track in Edgbaston.

    "Whatever wickets they dish up, I'm certainly happy to play on. I like wickets that have a bit more pace and bounce, and if that means a little bit more seam movement, that's fine.

    "But I think everyone would like to see the wicket with a little bit more life in it than the one at Edgbaston.

    "The cricket was certainly still very entertaining, the ball spun a little bit and the way England played was certainly aggressive and attacking, which is good.

    "But I think having the wicket dictate a little bit more how you have to play will be a bit more of an interesting thing to see."

