Ashes 2023, ENG vs AUS: England's Playing XI Revealed, Stuart Broad edges out Mark Wood for first Ashes Test

England announce the playing XI for the first Ashes Test scheduled to start on Friday the 16th of June, 2023.

England's playing XI for the first Ashes Test at Edgbaston has been announced, with Stuart Broad securing his place alongside James Anderson and Ollie Robinson in the seam attack. The decision comes as a surprise, considering England's preference for "fast, flat wickets" this summer, leaving them without a genuine fast bowler in the side.

Captain Ben Stokes had expressed his desire for pace, but with his own role as a bowler in the first Test, Mark Wood has been left out in favour of Broad's experience.

Wood, who has not played a red-ball match since December 2022 due to injury, is expected to play a significant role in the series, given the demanding schedule of five Tests in six-and-a-half weeks. England's approach of picking their best team for each match rather than preserving players for future Tests may see Wood come into contention for the second Test at Lord's.

Broad, who was previously left out of the Ashes series opener in 2021-22, expressed his acceptance of the possibility of missing out this time. However, his track record against David Warner, dismissing him seven times in the last Ashes series in England, makes him a valuable asset. Moeen Ali also returns to Test cricket after a 21-month absence and is slated to bat at No. 8, just below wicketkeeper Jonny Bairstow.

The other players to miss out from the 16-man squad are Josh Tongue, Matthew Potts, Chris Woakes, and Dan Lawrence.

Here's a look at the Playing XI who will take the field on Friday:

England XI: 1. Zak Crawley, 2. Ben Duckett, 3. Ollie Pope, 4. Joe Root, 5. Harry Brook, 6. Ben Stokes (C), 7. Jonny Bairstow (wk), 8. Moeen Ali, 9. Stuart Broad, 10. Ollie Robinson, 11. James Anderson.