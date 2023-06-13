Ashes 2023: Ben Stokes says England will stick to high-risk, high-reward approach against Australia

England skipper, Ben Stokes is aware of the threat posed by Australia in the upcoming Ashes series but insists that England will continue their high-risk, high-reward style of play.

Ben Stokes acknowledges the formidable challenge posed by Australia, the reigning World Test Championship winners. However, he asserts that England has discovered a winning formula and will not shy away from their bold and aggressive style of play in the upcoming Ashes series.

Under the leadership of Stokes and coach Brendon McCullum, England has adopted a fearless approach, infusing new energy and enthusiasm into test cricket, resulting in 11 victories in their last 13 matches. Stokes firmly declares that they will not abandon this 'Bazball' approach when they face Australia in the opening Ashes match at Edgbaston starting Friday.

“We know the threat that Australia pose, no matter who they are playing against, they are a very good team but we’ve found something that works and has been successful,” Stokes told BBC Test Match Special.

“That doesn’t change with the opposition.”

Australia hammered India by 209 runs in the World Test Championship final at The Oval on Sunday and have not parted with the Ashes since reclaiming the urn in 2017-18.

Stokes said there was no point in adopting a more measured approach against their arch-rivals.

“Nothing is going to change because we’ve had unbelievable success with it,” he said.

“If we were to change anything from the last 12 months because we find ourselves in an Ashes series, then anything from the last 12 months will have been completely pointless.”

