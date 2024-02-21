Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Andhra batter Vamshhi Krrishna slams six sixes in an over, joins Indian trio in elite list; WATCH viral video

    The stunning feat achieved by Krrishna on Wednesday places him in an elite league, joining the ranks of legendary Indian cricketers Ravi Shastri (1985), Yuvraj Singh (2007), and Ruturaj Gaikwad (2022), who have accomplished this rare feat before him.

    Andhra batter Vamshhi Krrishna slams six sixes in an over, joins Indian trio in elite list; WATCH viral video snt
    Author
    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Feb 21, 2024, 7:53 PM IST

    In a jaw-dropping display of power-hitting, Andhra batter Vamshhi Krrishna etched his name in the annals of cricket history by smashing six sixes in a single over during a Col CK Nayudu Trophy match against Railways in Kadapa. The stunning feat achieved by Krrishna on Wednesday places him in an elite league, joining the ranks of legendary Indian cricketers Ravi Shastri (1985), Yuvraj Singh (2007), and Ruturaj Gaikwad (2022), who have accomplished this rare feat before him.

    During his breathtaking innings, Krrishna bludgeoned 36 runs off the hapless bowler Damandeep Singh, who bore the brunt of the batter's onslaught. All six sixes were dispatched on the on-side, showcasing Krrishna's incredible timing and power.

    The spectacle began with a resounding slog-sweep over the deep mid-wicket boundary, followed by a thunderous strike over long-on. Krrishna continued his assault by dispatching a full-length delivery for another maximum, displaying unwavering confidence and precision.

    As the over progressed, Krrishna's relentless onslaught persisted, with each ball meeting the same fate - soaring over the deep fence. From conventional sweeps to powerful backfoot strokes, Krrishna's repertoire of shots left the opposition in disarray.

    With the sixth six sealing Damandeep's misery, Krrishna's display of dominance concluded, leaving spectators and cricket enthusiasts in awe of his prowess.

    Despite Krrishna's heroic efforts, the Andhra vs Railways match culminated in a draw. Railways posted a formidable total of 378 runs in their first innings, while Andhra amassed an imposing 865 for 9, showcasing a riveting battle between the bat and ball.

    Last Updated Feb 21, 2024, 7:53 PM IST
