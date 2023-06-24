Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    All you need to know about USA's Major League Cricket

    Major League Cricket (MLC) is set to debut in Dallas, Texas, and Morrisville, North Carolina, with its first edition. The tournament is slated to kick off on July 13 and reach its climax on July 30.

    The inaugural edition of Major League Cricket (MLC) is scheduled to take place in Dallas, Texas, and Morrisville, North Carolina. The tournament will commence on July 13 and end on July 30.

    Six teams will participate in the first season, with four of them associated with the Indian Premier League (IPL). These IPL franchises include the Texas Super Kings, MI New York, Los Angeles Knight Riders, Seattle Orcas, The Washington Freedom and San Francisco Unicorns.

    Matches will be played at two dedicated cricket venues: Grand Prairie Stadium in Dallas and Church Street Park in Morrisville.

    The league will kick off with matches from July 13 to 18 at Grand Prairie Stadium before transitioning to Church Street Park. The playoffs and final will return to Dallas, taking place from July 27 to 30. The opening match of the tournament will feature a clash between the Texas Super Kings and LA Knight Riders.

    During the MLC draft, salary caps were established for players selected in each round. Players picked in the first round were acquired for $75,000, while those drafted in the second, third, and fourth rounds had price tags of $65,000, $50,000, and $40,000 respectively. The salary caps for the fifth, sixth, seventh, and eighth rounds were set at $35,000, $25,000, $15,000, and $10,000 respectively. 

    England opener Jason Roy, who also plays for Kolkata Knight Riders in the IPL, recently opted to terminate his incremental contract with the England & Wales Cricket Board (ECB) in favour of joining the Los Angeles Knight Riders in MLC. This decision has raised concerns about its potential impact on international cricket, with fears that players might prioritise franchise deals over national contracts, especially considering that IPL franchises like the Knight Riders have teams across the globe participating in multiple competitions.

