After 7 years, Virat Kohli steps down as India's Test captain

In an Instagram post, Virat Kohli said, "Everything has to come to halt at some stage and for me as Test captain of India, it's now."

After seven years, Virat Kohli announced his decision to step down as India's Test captain on Saturday. His judgement comes a day after the Test series in South Africa. On Friday, the Indians suffered a seven-wicket defeat in the final Test at the Newlands Cricket Ground in Cape Town, thus losing the series 1-2, while India's 29-year-long wait for a Test series win in SA remains unfulfilled.

In an Instagram post, Kohli said, "Everything has to come to halt at some stage, and for me as Test captain of India, it's now. There have been many ups and also some downs along the journey, but never has there been a lack of effort or lack of belief. I have always believed in giving my 120 per cent in everything I do, and if I can't do that, I know it's not the right thing to do. I have absolute clarity in my heart, and I cannot be dishonest to my team."

"I want to thank the BCCI for giving me the opportunity to lead my country for such a long period of time and, more importantly, to all the teammates who bought into the vision I had for the team from day one and never gave up in any situation. You guys have made this journey so memorable and beautiful. To Ravi Bhai and the support group who were the engine behind this vehicle that moved us upwards in Test Cricket consistently, you all have played a massive role in bringing this vision to life. Lastly, a big thank you to MS Dhoni, who believed in me as a captain and found me to be an able individual who could take Indian Cricket forward," he added further.

Kohli was appointed as the Test skipper in December 2014, after MS Dhoni stepped down from the role mid-way during the Test series in Australia. Since then, Kohli has done a phenomenal job as the skipper in the longest format, having helped the side attain the pinnacle in the ICC Test Rankings. He also helped India finish as the ICC World Test Championship runner-up last year.

Under Kohli's captaincy, India scripted history twice in Australia, winning the Test series and the Border-Gavaskar Trophy on two successive occasions. As far as his Test captaincy numbers are concerned, he has led the side in 68 Tests, winning 40 and losing 16, along with the win percentage of 58.82%. He happens to be the most successful Indian Test skipper to date.