    India vs South Africa 2021-22, Cape Town Test: Virat Kohli and co warned over DRS outburst

    India lost the Cape Town Test and the Freedom Series to South Africa. The Indians vented their outburst on the DRS following an unsuccessful appeal. They have been warned over the incident.

    India vs South Africa, IND vs SA, Freedom Series 2021-22, Cape Town Test: Virat Kohli and co warned over DRS outburst
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Cape Town, First Published Jan 15, 2022, 11:11 AM IST
    It was a hard-fought battle by the Indians against the South Africans in the Freedom Series 2021-22. However, they came up short. Meanwhile, the final Test at the Newlands Cricket Ground in Cape Town saw a Decision Review System (DRS) drama, especially involving the visitors, as they vented their frustration.

    On Day 3, after veteran off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin had trapped South African skipper Dean Elgar leg-before and umpire Marais Erasmus had given him out, the Indians opted to review it. It looked to be plum from the front-on spin vision. However, when it came to the ball-tracking Hawkeye technology, it was displayed that the ball was going over the stumps.

    ALSO READ: India vs South Africa 2021-22, Cape Town Test - Kohli rues batting collapse as prime reason for series defeat

    Consequently, Virat Kohli and co expressed their frustration and vented out their anger on the DRS, blaming the South African broadcaster SuperSport for tampering with the technology. While fans slammed the childish act by the Indians, many called for sanctions to be imposed on the visitors. Meanwhile, match referee Andy Pycroft issued a warning to the Indians.

    As per Cricbuzz, Pycroft reportedly told the Indian management to ask their players to keep their emotions in check, while such acts in the future could draw sanctions. It was also confirmed that none of the Indians was charged this term. It is understood that the visitors escaped without sanctions since the anger was directed at the technology and broadcaster.

    ALSO READ: IND vs SA 2021-22, Cape Town Test - Virat Kohli and co fail to get the job done, netizens left disappointed

    As per the International Cricket Council (ICC) regulations, sanctions can only be imposed if criticisms are directed towards a particular team, player or match officials. Currently, the laws do not suggest anything directed towards technology or broadcasters. Later, Kohli refused to make any significant comments on the incident.

    "I understood what happened on the field, and people on the outside don't know exactly what goes on the field. So, for me to try and justify what we did on the field and say, 'we got carried away... If we had charged up and picked up three wickets there, that could have been probably the moment that could change the game," Kohli affirmed during the post-match press conference.

    Last Updated Jan 15, 2022, 11:11 AM IST
