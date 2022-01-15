  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    India's Test series win on South African soil: So near, yet so far

    India has failed to defeat South Africa for the Freedom Trophy in the African nation. It was considered India's best chance in 29 years. But, what did exactly go wrong?

    India vs South Africa, IND vs SA, Freedom Series 2021-22: Indias Test series win on South African soil: So near, yet so far-ayh
    Author
    Ayush Gupta
    Cape Town, First Published Jan 15, 2022, 11:59 AM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    It was considered the final frontier for India in its bid to win its first-ever Test series in South Africa. However, things did not go according to the plans for the visitors, as Virat Kohli and co's 29-year long wait is set to continue. With the series being promoted as India's golden chance to quench its third for the first, having been inspired by their twin straight wins in Australia, things seemed far from materialising in South Africa.

    India does happen to be a significant powerhouse in world cricket currently, especially in terms of cricketing quality, having finished as the runner-up in the ICC World Test Championship last year. Also, following a stellar show in Australia and England, India's hopes to get the job done in South Africa were quashed. The visitors failed to exploit South Africa's lack of big names. So, what exactly went wrong with the Indians. Below, we analyse:

    A compromised show with the bat
    The ultimate reason for India's downfall in the series was its batting. Given its star-studded line-up, unlike South Africa's, there were hardly any doubters who, for once, thought that India would quaver this time. The likes of KL Rahul, Mayank Agarwal, Kohli, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant were among the highly-rated batters to make the runs galore. Although Rahul and Mayank clicked in the opening Test, things went haywire in the subsequent two Tests.

    Meanwhile, the patchy form of Pujara and abysmal batting by Rahane hurt the side throughout the series. At the same time, Kohli took an unorthodox approach to become over defensive and extend his stay on the crease to aid the incoming batters, which is undoubtedly not his gameplay, given how he has presented himself over the years. While Pant was decent in the latter stages, he was reckless initially, and it's about time that he shows some maturity.

    ALSO READ: India vs South Africa 2021-22, Cape Town Test - Virat Kohli and co warned over DRS outburst

    Catches win you matches
    In terms of fielding, the Indians were somewhat unstable. A few chances went begging, with the Indians dropping as many as nine chances throughout the series. Although the South Africans dropped as many, they did manage to capitalise on it via other means. Also, some catches fell short of the Indians, as a few fielding tactics did not go the visitors' way. The Indians were standing far too behind at the slips, which led to more edges falling short. Standing somewhat closer, with a helmet on, could have given them more chances of latching on to the flying edges.

    India vs South Africa, IND vs SA, Freedom Series 2021-22: Indias Test series win on South African soil: So near, yet so far-ayh

    No real complaints about the bowlers
    The Indian bowlers were far better compared to the batters. There are no real complaints regarding the bowling department. Although veteran off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin failed to create much of an impact, given the conditions, he was expected not to be. As for the pacers and seamers, they did an admirable job to give a hard time to the South African batters, keeping the hosts, the fans and the series itself on their toes. If you wonder why the bowlers could not get the job done if they bowled so well, read on!

    ALSO READ: India vs South Africa 2021-22, Cape Town Test - Kohli rues batting collapse as prime reason for series defeat

    No credit to be taken away from the Proteas
    Lastly, we need to give credit where it's due. And, the South Africans deserve it wholeheartedly. Lack of enough experienced players was one of the prime reasons being touted if the Proteas failed to win this one. However, as it's famously said that talent overshadows experience, it was precisely the case for the hosts this term.

    The defeat in the opening Test was a tough pill to swallow for the Proteas, while Quinton de Kock's sudden retirement worsened things. Also, with their absolute pace sensation Anrich Norje missing out, it was indeed Mission Impossible for the hosts. Moreover, they were coming off a long period without Test cricket, while the Indians were in full flow in the format, coming off a win over New Zealand at home.

    The young South African talents were determined not to make it easy for the Indians. The likes of Keegan Petersen, skipper Dean Elgar and Temba Bavuma made the Indians toil hard. Also, with the ball, pacers Lungi Ngidi and Kagiso Rabada exploited India's fribble batting order to push it onto the backfoot and prove that talent is superior to experience, despite no big names. Furthermore, the visitors proved yet again that winning in South Africa is no walk in the park.

    Last Updated Jan 15, 2022, 11:59 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    India vs South Africa, IND vs SA, Freedom Series 2021-22, Cape Town Test: Virat Kohli and co warned over DRS outburst-ayh

    India vs South Africa 2021-22, Cape Town Test: Virat Kohli and co warned over DRS outburst

    India vs South Africa, IND vs SA, Freedom Series 2021-22, Cape Town Test: Virat Kohli and co fail to get the job done, netizens left disappointed-ayh

    IND vs SA 2021-22, Cape Town Test: Virat Kohli and co fail to get the job done, netizens left disappointed

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: Kolkata Knight Riders, KKR appoints Bharat Arun as bowling coach-ayh

    IPL 2022: Kolkata Knight Riders appoint Bharat Arun as bowling coach

    India vs South Africa, IND vs SA, Freedom Series 2021-22, Cape Town Test: Gautam Gambhir slams Virat Kohli for crying foul-play over controversial DRS call-ayh

    IND vs SA 2021-22, Cape Town Test: Gambhir slams Kohli for crying foul-play over controversial DRS call

    India vs South Africa, IND vs SA, Freedom Series 2021-22, Cape Town Test: Rishabh Pant's gritty century headlines Day 3, check out the talking points-ayh

    IND vs SA 2021-22, Cape Town Test: Rishabh Pant's gritty century headlines Day 3, check out the talking points

    Recent Stories

    tennis Australian Open 2022 Revealed 7 reasons why Novak Djokovic visa was cancelled for second time by immigration minister alex hawke

    Revealed! 7 reasons why Novak Djokovic's Australian visa was cancelled for second time

    Robbers raid Amazon FedEx freight cars leave thousands of gutted boxes on tracks gcw

    Robbers raid Amazon, FedEx freight cars, leave thousands of gutted boxes on tracks

    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, ATKMB vs BFC: Game 61 between ATK Mohun Bagan and Bengaluru FC called off due to COVID concerns-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Game 61 between ATK Mohun Bagan and Bengaluru FC called off due to COVID concerns

    Republic Day celebrations to begin from January 23 every year: Sources

    Republic Day celebrations to begin from January 23 every year: Sources

    UP Election 2022 Akhilesh does not want Dalits as allies he just wants Dalit votes says Bhim Army Azad gcw

    UP Election 2022: Akhilesh does not want Dalits as allies, he just wants Dalit votes, says Bhim Army's Azad

    Recent Videos

    Be afraid and expect the worse Ukraine government websites hit by massive cyber attack

    'Be afraid and expect the worse': Ukraine government websites hit by massive cyber-attack

    Video Icon
    Female Chinese agent has infiltrated UK Parliament to interfere in politics warns MI5

    Female Chinese agent has infiltrated UK Parliament to interfere in politics, warns MI5

    Video Icon
    Kerala nun rape case accused Bishop Franco Mulakkal acquitted: Sister says Not a hopeful order-dnm

    Kerala nun rape case accused Bishop Franco Mulakkal acquitted: Sister says ‘Not a hopeful order’

    Video Icon
    Bikaner Guwahati Express derailment Mangled coaches cleared; glitch in locomotive led to mishap

    Bikaner-Guwahati Express derailment: Mangled coaches cleared; glitch in locomotive led to mishap

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, CFC vs HFC Match Highlights (Game 59): Hyderabad FC spoils Chennaiyin FC's top-4 hopes with a 1-1 draw-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 59): Hyderabad FC spoils Chennaiyin FC's top-4 hopes with a 1-1 draw

    Video Icon