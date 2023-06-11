ACC set to approve PCB's 'Hybrid Model' for Asia Cup, opening door for Pakistan to visit India for World Cup

The Asian Cricket Council is likely to approve Pakistan Cricket Board's 'hybrid model' for Asia Cup, enabling Pakistan's travel to India for World Cup.

The proposed 'hybrid model' by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) for hosting four non-India Asia Cup matches in Pakistan, alongside games in Sri Lanka's Galle and Pallekele, is expected to be approved by the Asian Cricket Council (ACC), led by BCCI secretary Jay Shah.

A formal announcement from the ACC is anticipated on Tuesday. Once the hybrid model is officially accepted, it will pave the way for the Pakistan team's travel to India for the ODI World Cup scheduled in October-November.

Now, Pakistan will have no problems playing in Ahmedabad.

"Oman Cricket board chief Pankaj Khimji, one of the respected ACC executive board members, was entrusted to find a solution as most countries didn't want a hybrid model.

"But as of now four non-India games -- Pakistan vs Nepal, Bangladesh vs Afghanistan, Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka and Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh -- will be held at the Gadaffi Stadium in Lahore.

"The two India vs Pakistan games and all other Super Four Games will be held in either Pallekele or Galle," an ACC board member told PTI on conditions of anonymity.

Also Read: WTC Final, IND vs AUS: India fightback despite 280-run deficit; Kohli and Rahane lead the charge

The Asia Cup is expected to be held in September.

Following the visit of ICC CEO Geoff Allardice and chairman Greg Barclay to Karachi to meet PCB chairman Najam Sethi, an understanding was reached that Pakistan would not impose any conditions for participating in the World Cup, provided that four Asia Cup games are hosted in Pakistan as per their hosting rights.

Excluding Pakistan from the tournament would have resulted in reduced broadcast revenues due to the absence of the highly anticipated India-Pakistan matches and potentially a third match if both teams reach the final. This solution appears to be the most feasible, allowing Pakistan to travel to India without preconditions.

The eagerly awaited schedule for the ODI World Cup is expected to be released early next week, with a likely India-Pakistan match in Ahmedabad and Pakistan's remaining matches possibly taking place in Chennai and Hyderabad.

Also Read: WTC Final: Was Shubman Gill out or not out? Ponting shocks with 'correct decision' remark over Green's catch