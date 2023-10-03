6 mini ICUs, 4,000 security personnel & more: How Narendra Modi Stadium is gearing up for ODI World Cup 2023

Gujarat Cricket Association has taken efforts to enhance safety and comfort for Indian cricket fans during the ODI World Cup 2023, focusing on installation of medical kiosks, robust security measures, special seating for critically ill children, and crowd management strategies at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium.

The Gujarat Cricket Association (GCA) is taking significant steps to enhance the cricket experience for Indian fans during the ODI World Cup 2023, emphasizing safety and comfort. In particular, they have set up six medical kiosks with mini ICUs inside Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium, ensuring rapid emergency response during matches. The GCA has also bolstered security measures, with 3,000 police personnel and 600 private security members overseeing the stadium and its surroundings during the opening World Cup match between England and New Zealand on October 5.

Notably, the Narendra Modi Stadium is set to host the high-profile India vs. Pakistan clash, which is expected to draw a capacity crowd of 132,000 on October 14. This massive turnout underscores the importance of top-quality medical facilities in case of any emergencies.

Also read: ODI World Cup 2023: ICC names legendary Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar as 'Global Ambassador'

"We have tried to create the best experience for everyone as per the standards and guidelines from the ICC and the BCCI," Gujarat Cricket Association (GCA) secretary Anil Patel told PTI in an exclusive interview.

"Six medical kiosks and as many mini ICU stations will be available around the stadium for the fans during the matches," he stated, adding that free water for fans as announced earlier by the BCCI will be available at the stadium.

This marks a groundbreaking initiative by a state association, and considering the size of the anticipated audience for the opening match and the India-Pakistan clash, ensuring top-notch medical facilities is imperative for addressing potential emergencies that demand immediate attention.

Distinguishing itself from the IPL final hosted at the venue earlier this year, providing comprehensive medical services to the large expected fan base is a key differentiator.

A groundbreaking initiative by the GCA is the provision of special seating for 20 critically ill children suffering from cancer during the England-New Zealand match. These children, accompanied by their doctors, will have a dedicated area to watch the game, ensuring their safety and preventing unnecessary exposure.

Also read: Who will win ODI World Cup 2023? Astrologer who predicted previous 3 WC winners gives ultimate response

3000 Police personnel for opener, 4000 for Indo-Pak game

Security arrangements are robust, with thousands of security personnel deployed for the opening match and even more for the high-stakes India-Pakistan encounter. This includes private security personnel and police, both handling security and traffic management.

"600 private security personnel and about 3,000 police personnel, including those handling traffic, are expected to be deployed for the opening match here," Patel told PTI. "For the India Pakistan match, 800 and more private security along with police personnel exceeding 4,000 will be there," he added.

Both local police and NSG commandos have conducted security drills, conducting exercises during both daylight and nighttime hours.

The stadium boasts a quick evacuation policy, enabling the safe exit of the entire crowd within just half an hour. Two ramps can accommodate 80 people at a time, ensuring swift and orderly evacuation.

Parking facilities are also well-prepared, with space for approximately 5,000 two-wheelers and 700-800 four-wheelers. The anticipation for the India-Pakistan match is immense, with a full house expected, along with 50,000-60,000 cricket enthusiasts from Ahmedabad and neighboring areas attending other World Cup games at the venue.

Also read: ODI World Cup 2023 trophy makes pit stop at Statue of Unity ahead of opening clash in Ahmedabad; see pics