Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    6 mini ICUs, 4,000 security personnel & more: How Narendra Modi Stadium is gearing up for ODI World Cup 2023

    Gujarat Cricket Association has taken efforts to enhance safety and comfort for Indian cricket fans during the ODI World Cup 2023, focusing on installation of medical kiosks, robust security measures, special seating for critically ill children, and crowd management strategies at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium.

    6 mini ICUs, 4,000 security personnel & more: How Narendra Modi Stadium is gearing up for ODI World Cup 2023 snt
    Author
    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Oct 3, 2023, 11:00 PM IST

    The Gujarat Cricket Association (GCA) is taking significant steps to enhance the cricket experience for Indian fans during the ODI World Cup 2023, emphasizing safety and comfort. In particular, they have set up six medical kiosks with mini ICUs inside Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium, ensuring rapid emergency response during matches. The GCA has also bolstered security measures, with 3,000 police personnel and 600 private security members overseeing the stadium and its surroundings during the opening World Cup match between England and New Zealand on October 5.

    Notably, the Narendra Modi Stadium is set to host the high-profile India vs. Pakistan clash, which is expected to draw a capacity crowd of 132,000 on October 14. This massive turnout underscores the importance of top-quality medical facilities in case of any emergencies.

    Also read: ODI World Cup 2023: ICC names legendary Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar as 'Global Ambassador'

    "We have tried to create the best experience for everyone as per the standards and guidelines from the ICC and the BCCI," Gujarat Cricket Association (GCA) secretary Anil Patel told PTI in an exclusive interview.

    "Six medical kiosks and as many mini ICU stations will be available around the stadium for the fans during the matches," he stated, adding that free water for fans as announced earlier by the BCCI will be available at the stadium.

    This marks a groundbreaking initiative by a state association, and considering the size of the anticipated audience for the opening match and the India-Pakistan clash, ensuring top-notch medical facilities is imperative for addressing potential emergencies that demand immediate attention.

    Distinguishing itself from the IPL final hosted at the venue earlier this year, providing comprehensive medical services to the large expected fan base is a key differentiator.

    A groundbreaking initiative by the GCA is the provision of special seating for 20 critically ill children suffering from cancer during the England-New Zealand match. These children, accompanied by their doctors, will have a dedicated area to watch the game, ensuring their safety and preventing unnecessary exposure.

    Also read: Who will win ODI World Cup 2023? Astrologer who predicted previous 3 WC winners gives ultimate response

    3000 Police personnel for opener, 4000 for Indo-Pak game

    Security arrangements are robust, with thousands of security personnel deployed for the opening match and even more for the high-stakes India-Pakistan encounter. This includes private security personnel and police, both handling security and traffic management.

    "600 private security personnel and about 3,000 police personnel, including those handling traffic, are expected to be deployed for the opening match here," Patel told PTI. "For the India Pakistan match, 800 and more private security along with police personnel exceeding 4,000 will be there," he added. 

    Both local police and NSG commandos have conducted security drills, conducting exercises during both daylight and nighttime hours.

    The stadium boasts a quick evacuation policy, enabling the safe exit of the entire crowd within just half an hour. Two ramps can accommodate 80 people at a time, ensuring swift and orderly evacuation.

    Parking facilities are also well-prepared, with space for approximately 5,000 two-wheelers and 700-800 four-wheelers. The anticipation for the India-Pakistan match is immense, with a full house expected, along with 50,000-60,000 cricket enthusiasts from Ahmedabad and neighboring areas attending other World Cup games at the venue.

    Also read: ODI World Cup 2023 trophy makes pit stop at Statue of Unity ahead of opening clash in Ahmedabad; see pics

    Last Updated Oct 3, 2023, 11:00 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    ODI World Cup 2023: ICC names legendary Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar as 'Global Ambassador' snt

    ODI World Cup 2023: ICC names legendary Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar as 'Global Ambassador'

    cricket ODI World Cup 2023: Stellar lineup of cricket commentators announced by Star Sports and ICC for the mega event osf

    ODI World Cup 2023: Stellar lineup of cricket commentators announced by Star Sports and ICC for the mega event

    ODI World Cup 2023 trophy makes pit stop at Statue of Unity ahead of opening clash in Ahmedabad; see pics snt

    ODI World Cup 2023 trophy makes pit stop at Statue of Unity ahead of opening clash in Ahmedabad; see pics

    cricket ODI World Cup 2023: Ajay Jadeja appointed as Afghanistan's mentor for the mega event osf

    ODI World Cup 2023: Ajay Jadeja appointed as Afghanistan's mentor for the mega event

    cricket ODI World Cup 2023: India vs Netherlands warm-up match abandoned due to rain in Thiruvananthapuram osf

    ODI World Cup 2023: India vs Netherlands warm-up match abandoned due to rain in Thiruvananthapuram

    Recent Stories

    ODI World Cup 2023: ICC names legendary Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar as 'Global Ambassador' snt

    ODI World Cup 2023: ICC names legendary Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar as 'Global Ambassador'

    Communal tension erupts in Nepal's Banke district over 'sar tan se juda' slogans; curfew imposed (WATCH) snt

    Communal tension erupts in Nepal's Banke district over 'sar tan se juda' slogans; curfew imposed (WATCH)

    IAF to procure 97 more Tejas Mk1A fighters: ACM VR Chaudhari ahead of Air Force Day

    IAF to procure 97 more Tejas Mk1A fighters: ACM VR Chaudhari ahead of Air Force Day

    Kerala rain update: Holiday declared for all educational institutions in Thiruvananthapuram on October 4 2023 anr

    Kerala rain update: Holiday declared for all educational institutions in Thiruvananthapuram tomorrow

    Despite global obstacles, World Bank positions India as the fastest-growing major economy

    Despite global obstacles, World Bank positions India as the fastest-growing major economy

    Recent Videos

    8 devotees injured after youth goes on rampage in Baba Bodheshwar temple

    8 devotees injured after youth goes on rampage in Baba Bodheshwar temple (VIDEO)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Podcast PODCAST with Prof Ashok M Raichur and Dr Jaya Prakash

    Science Talk Podcast: Discover the future of cancer care

    Video Icon
    Karnataka Bandh: Protesters hold mock funeral of TN CM Stalin as Cauvery row continues (WATCH) vkp

    Karnataka Bandh: Protesters hold mock funeral of TN CM Stalin as Cauvery row continues (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    EXCLUSIVE India-Canada issue must be resolved soon, says Nobel Peace Laureate Mohamed ElBaradei - WATCH snt

    EXCLUSIVE: India-Canada issue must be resolved soon, says Nobel Peace Laureate Mohamed ElBaradei - WATCH

    Video Icon
    Drunk operator seen busy on phone before EMU train climbed onto platform WATCH AJR

    'Drunk' operator seen busy on phone before EMU train climbed onto platform | WATCH

    Video Icon