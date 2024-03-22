Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Bengaluru Metro extends metro service by 30 mins for IPL 2024 matches at Chinnaswamy stadium

    Bengaluru Metro extends service by 30 minutes for IPL 2024 matches at Chinnaswamy Stadium. Early service at 4:30 am on March 24 for the Bidadi Marathon. Last trains till 11:30 pm during IPL matches. Rs 50 return journey tickets are available from 2 pm on match days. BWSSB to supply treated water to stadium amidst water crisis.

    First Published Mar 22, 2024, 4:09 PM IST

    The Bengaluru Metro extends metro service by 30 minutes for IPL 2024 matches at Chinnaswamy Stadium. BMRCL has announced that the first metro train service will start at 4:30 am on Sunday, March 24, from all four terminals for the Bidadi Marathon scheduled at Bidadi industrial area in Bengaluru.

    BMRCL has tweeted from its official handle stating that the last train services will be extended to 11:30 pm every night of the IPL matches in Bengaluru. They have also announced the early start of services for passengers attending the half Marathon in the Bidadi Industrial area in Bengaluru on March 24. On all match days at Chinnaswamy on March 25, 29, and April 02, return journey paper tickets worth Rs 50 will be available at all metro stations from 2 pm onwards.

    IPL 2024: BWSSB to supply treated water to Chinnaswamy stadium amid water crisis

    The tickets will be valid at Cubbon Park and MG Road metro stations only for a single journey to all metro stations. The tickets shall be valid from 8 pm onwards on the issued date, clarified BMRCL. Other than these facilities, NCMC cards, tokens, as well as QR code tickets, will be available to purchase tickets just like any other day.

    BMRCL has requested passengers to make use of the announced facilities to avoid crowding at the metro stations. Meanwhile, IPL 2024 is set to begin today, i.e., March 24, with the face-off match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and defending champions Chennai Super Kings. The match is held at Chepauk Stadium in Chennai, scheduled to begin at 7.30 pm.

     

    Last Updated Mar 22, 2024, 4:34 PM IST
