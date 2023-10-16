Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    ODI World Cup 2023: South Africa set to take revenge against the Netherlands, extend their lead in the Table

    South Africa and the Netherlands will take on each other in the scenic stadium of Dharmshala on Tuesday. However, the weather will present concerns for a full match at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium.

    ODI World Cup 2023: South Africa set to take revenge against the Netherlands, extend their lead in the Table avv
    Team Newsable
    First Published Oct 16, 2023, 5:11 PM IST

    The Proteas are favorites going into the ODI World Cup 2023 game against the Netherlands on Tuesday. However, their memories will be fresh of the exit that the Netherlands team handed in the Super 12 stage in the T20 World Cup 2022. 

    South Africa was favourites to win the match just like it'll be tomorrow but the Netherlands caused a major upset by beating and eliminating them. The Proteas will be out looking for revenge while the Netherlands will want to take inspiration from the performance last year.

    Also Read: ICC Chairman thanks IOC for cricket’s inclusion in Los Angeles Olympics 2028, a historic day for the game

    South Africa has had an exciting start to the ODI World Cup 2023 with their batters scoring a pile of runs in both matches so far. More importantly, those runs have come against quality sides such as Australia and Sri Lanka. Though, their bowling lineup also conceded more than 300 runs against Sri Lanka. 

    Quinton de Kock is fourth in the list of most run-getters in this World Cup edition. He scored 209 runs in 2 matches with an average of 104.50. While the Netherlands did what they are known to do. They were very close to causing an early upset in the marquee tournament against the men in green. 

    But Pakistan somehow managed to pull off a win thanks to Mohammed Rizwan and Saud Shakeel. The Netherlands cricket team is not out of the game tomorrow due to their nature of performing big when least expected. Dharmshala's pitch will help the bowlers and South Africa has a more potent lineup in that sense.

    The ODI World Cup 2023 match will start at 02:00 PM IST at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in the scenic range of Dharmshala city. Rain is expected in the afternoon hours and the weather will also remain chilly for the match.

    South Africa Predicted XI: Temba Bavuma (c), Quinton de Kock (wk), Rassie van der Dussen, Heinrich Klaasen, Aiden Markram, Keshav Maharaj, David Miller, Marco Jansen, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi, Tabraiz Shamsi. 

    Netherlands Predicted XI: Colin Ackermann, Vikramjit Singh, Max O'Dowd, Scott Edwards (c & wk), Bas de Leede, Teja Nidamanuru, Ryan Klein, Sybrand Engelbrecht, Roelof van der Merwe, Aryan Dutt, Shariz Ahmad.

    Last Updated Oct 16, 2023, 5:11 PM IST
