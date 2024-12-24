"Brain not stable": Doctor treating ex-cricketer Vinod Kambli provides update on his health

Former Indian cricketer Vinod Kambli's health took a turn for the worse over the weekend, prompting his admission to Thane's Akriti Hospital. The 52-year-old is currently undergoing treatment for clots found in his brain.

Also Read: 'Modern-day greats figure out their own path': Rohit Sharma backs Virat Kohli ahead of Boxing Day Test (WATCH)

Kambli's health issues have been a concern for some time, with his recent appearance at the Ramakant Achrekar memorial unveiling in Mumbai sparking worries among fans and friends. His frail appearance at the event, attended by long-time friend Sachin Tendulkar, raised concerns about his well-being.

On Saturday, Kambli's condition became critical, and he was admitted to Akriti Hospital in Thane. Chief Intensivist Dr. Vivek Dwivedi provided an update on Kambli's condition, stating that he was admitted with muscle cramps, dizziness, and a high-grade fever.

Investigations revealed that Kambli had a urine infection, sodium and potassium deficiency, and old clots in his brain due to a recent stroke. He was admitted to the ICU with low blood pressure, but his vitals are now stable. Dr. Dwivedi emphasized that Kambli's brain condition is not stable, with degenerative changes detected. The focus is now on rehabilitation, with physiotherapy and treatment ongoing.

"We admitted him on Saturday evening. He was experiencing muscle cramps and dizziness at home... He had a high-grade fever when we brought him to the hospital and difficulty walking due to muscle cramps. On investigation, we found that he had a urine infection, and sodium and potassium deficiency which were causing muscle cramps. A brain scan revealed that he had old clots because he had suffered a stroke recently. We admitted him to the ICU because he also had low BP... His vitals are stable but his treatment and physiotherapy are ongoing. We are planning to discharge him in 2-3 days," the doctor said, adding, "His brain's condition is not stable... There are degenerative changes in his brain. So, we are focussing more on rehabilitation".

The former cricketer, who played 17 Tests and 104 ODIs for India between 1993-2000, was one of the most popular names in Indian cricket and was known was one of the most talented batters.

Also Read: AUS vs IND, Boxing Day Test: Rohit Sharma lauds Jasprit Bumrah's skillset, praises impact on series (WATCH)

Latest Videos