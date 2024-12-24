'Modern-day greats figure out their own path': Rohit Sharma backs Virat Kohli ahead of Boxing Day Test (WATCH)

With a smile, India captain Rohit Sharma downplayed concerns regarding Virat Kohli's struggles outside the off-stump in Australia, offering strong support for his long-time teammate.

With a smile, India captain Rohit Sharma downplayed concerns regarding Virat Kohli's struggles outside the off-stump in Australia, offering strong support for his long-time teammate. Rohit said, "Modern-day greats figure out their own path," showing confidence in Kohli's ability to overcome the challenge.

Kohli's performance in the series so far has been modest, with scores of 5, 100 not out, 7, 11, and 3, totaling 126 runs at an average of 31.50—far from what either the team or Kohli himself would have hoped for on this difficult tour.

Also read: AUS vs IND, Boxing Day Test: Rohit Sharma lauds Jasprit Bumrah's skillset, praises impact on series (WATCH)

Despite also facing a lean patch in his own form, Rohit is unfazed by the lack of runs and remains confident of a turnaround. When asked about Kohli's struggles, he responded with a touch of humor, noting, "Do you say something or leave a modern-day great alone?"

"You only said he is a modern-day great. Modern-day greats figure out their own path," said a smiling Rohit ahead of the Boxing Day Test, starting from December 26 in Melbourne.

Kohli was among the first to hit the nets at the MCG, while Rohit Sharma was the last of the recognized batters to take his turn. During his session, the Indian skipper faced just a handful of deliveries in the final 20 minutes, intentionally leaving most of them. It was a clear effort to restrain his natural instinct to push forward.

The determination to suppress his habitual reflex of reaching for deliveries around the fourth stump was unmistakable.

"Harshit, is jagah se jaa rahi hai? (The ball is landing here?)" Kohli asked, gesturing towards an imaginary fourth-stump line. He was trying to confirm the line from the young pacer, which seemed to be about six inches outside off-stump—the very zone that has troubled him throughout this tour.

When Prasidh Krishna took over, Kohli specifically instructed him to bowl in the "channel" so he could practice leaving deliveries. Prasidh delivered a short ball, which Kohli defended cautiously. Soon after, the Karnataka pacer found the ideal length, and Kohli managed to withdraw his bat just in time.

The small crowd of around 500 inside the stadium let out a collective sigh of relief. Their occasional noise prompted Kohli to ask them to stay quiet, signaling his need to focus.

When Rohit took to the nets, he was heard advising throwdown specialist Raghavendra, "Tappa sahi pakadna padega (Get the length right)." However, he too had his struggles, getting beaten by a delivery that rose sharply from a length.

"Rohit bhai, pull maaro naa (play the pull shot)!" shouted an eager young fan from outside the nets. Rohit, however, chose to leave the next delivery, offering no response.

With chatter around his form growing louder and rumors of a potential retirement post-Sydney doing the rounds, Rohit kept his answers about himself brief. A player with just one double-digit score in five innings often prefers solitude, but professional obligations had to be met.

When questioned about his batting position, Rohit’s irritation was barely concealed, hinting at his desire to focus on his game without distractions.

"Let's not worry about that. I think who bats where, we should be discussing that within ourselves and I shouldn't be answering this question in every press conference," the skipper said, trying to hold his composure.

At the outset, Rohit Sharma reassured everyone that his knee, which had taken a knock on an old practice track, was "fine."

The next question, a veiled probe into his batting form, was met with a wry smile. "After the last Test (in Brisbane), we had two sessions. What could have possibly changed in two days?" he quipped, dodging the inquiry with his trademark humor.

As expected, Rohit remained tight-lipped about team strategy, offering no hints on whether playing two spinners in the sweltering Melbourne heat was a viable option.

Also read: AUS vs IND, Boxing Day Test: Rohit Sharma confirms 'knee is fine', keeps batting position under wraps (WATCH)

When asked about the selection of Tanush Kotian over Kuldeep Yadav, the inimitable Rohit added a touch of humor, effortlessly deflecting the question and keeping everyone guessing.

"Well Kuldeep didn't have visa," he smiled before informing that the wrist spinner is still not hundred percent fit. Axar couldn't travel as he has had a baby. I am not saying Tanush is bad but he is here more as a cover," he said.

The five-match series is tied at 1-1, with everything to play for in the upcoming matches in Melbourne and Sydney.

Latest Videos