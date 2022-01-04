  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Scientists hint at beginning of the end for the pandemic despite Omicron surge

    We’re not going to totally eradicate Covid-19, but we will see it move out of the pandemic phase and into the endemic phase.

    Scientists hint at beginning of the end for the pandemic despite Omicron surge-dnm
    Author
    Team Newsable
    London, First Published Jan 4, 2022, 1:02 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    With Omicron cases soaring, one might find themselves despairingly asking when — or even if — this pandemic is ever going to end. In some good news, scientists are cautiously optimistic that the variant may be a sign the virus is losing its power, despite the high infection figures.

    We’re not going to totally eradicate Covid-19, but we will see it move out of the pandemic phase and into the endemic phase.

    Endemicity means the virus will keep circulating in parts of the global population for years, but its prevalence and impact will come down to relatively manageable levels, so it ends up more like the flu than a world-stopping disease.

    According to a string of new studies, it has been confirmed that even as case numbers soar to records, the numbers of severe cases and hospitalizations have not. The data, some scientists say, signal a new, less worrying chapter of the pandemic.

    Also read: South Africa says Omicron variant peak has passed

    Immunologist at the University of California, San Francisco Monica Gandhi, was quoted by Bloomberg saying, “We’re now in a totally different phase. The virus is always going to be with us, but my hope is this variant causes so much immunity that it will quell the pandemic.”

    Just over a month ago, the Omicron variant was first discovered in South Africa, and experts caution that there is still plenty of time for the situation to change. But data from the past week suggest that a combination of widespread immunity and numerous mutations have resulted in a virus that causes far less severe disease than previous iterations.

    One study out of South Africa found that patients admitted to the hospital there during the omicron-dominated fourth wave of the virus were 73% less likely to have severe disease than patients admitted during the delta-dominated third wave. “The data is quite solid now that hospitalizations and cases are decoupled,” said Wendy Burgers, an immunologist at the University of Cape Town, the report stated.

    Also read: Vaccines still proven to be effective against Omicron variant: WHO chief scientist Dr Soumya Swaminathan

    Several factors appear to have made the omicron variant less virulent, or severe, than previous waves of Covid-19. One factor is the virus' ability to infect the lungs. Covid infections typically start in the nose and spread down the throat. A mild infection doesn't make it much farther than the upper respiratory tract, but if the virus reaches the lungs, that's usually when more severe symptoms occur.

    Even though omicron so far seems to result in milder disease than previous variants, a massive increase in cases could still lead to a big increase in hospitalizations and deaths. That could further stress health care systems that are already in dire straits. But there are also some hopeful things to bear in mind. In addition to omicron potentially building up some immunity in the vast numbers of people who are becoming infected with it, vaccinations and boosters are also contributing to “a significant immunity wall that’s being built. 

    Last Updated Jan 4, 2022, 1:04 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Vaccines still proven to be effective against Omicron variant: WHO chief scientist Dr Soumya Swaminathan

    Vaccines still proven to be effective against Omicron variant: WHO chief scientist Dr Soumya Swaminathan

    third dose of Pfizer vaccine can reduce mortality due to Delta variant by 90 pc reveals study gcw

    3rd dose of Pfizer vaccine can reduce mortality due to Delta variant by 90%, reveals study

    Indias South Africa tour: Virat Kohli and co await clarity from BCCI amid Omicron threat-ayh

    India's South Africa tour: Virat Kohli and co await clarity from BCCI amid Omicron threat

    Grave concern WHO warns of rising pace of COVID transmission in Europe-dnm

    'Grave concern': WHO warns of rising pace of COVID transmission in Europe

    In our hands, COVID pandemic will end when the world chooses to end it: WHO chief Dr Tedros-dnm

    ‘In our hands, COVID pandemic will end when the world chooses to end it’: WHO chief Dr Tedros

    Recent Stories

    Realme GT 2 series to launch today know features expected price how to watch livestream and more gcw

    Realme GT 2 series to launch today; know features, price, how to watch livestream and more

    Rajasthan Angry soldier opens fire in school after teacher slaps his daughter gcw

    Rajasthan: Angry soldier opens fire in school after teacher slaps his daughter

    Ashes 2021-22, Australia vs England, AUS vs ENG, Sydney Test: Josh Hazlewood not cleared for return, Scott Boland to continue-ayh

    Ashes 2021-22, Sydney Test: Josh Hazlewood not cleared for return, Scott Boland to continue

    After Arvind Kejriwal, BJP Manoj Tiwari down with COVID; netas who tested positive recently-dnm

    After Arvind Kejriwal, BJP’s Manoj Tiwari down with COVID; netas who tested positive recently

    Celestial event: Witness Quadrantid meteor shower in India on January 4, details below - ADT

    Celestial event: Witness Quadrantid meteor shower in India on January 4, details below

    Recent Videos

    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, Odisha FC vs Mumbai City: No plans for MCFC right now to bring anybody in, unless we need to - Des Buckingham on OFC clash-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: No plans for MCFC right now to bring anybody in, unless we need to - Des Buckingham

    Video Icon
    Congress MP DK Suresh, BJP Minister Ashwath Narayan come to blows in front of CM Bommai at Ramanagara-dnm

    Congress MP DK Suresh, BJP Minister Ashwath Narayan come to blows in front of CM Bommai at Ramanagara

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, JFC vs CFC Match Highlights (Game 47): Lukasz Gikiewicz helps Chennaiyin FC beat Jamshedpur FC 1-0-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 47): Lukasz Gikiewicz helps Chennaiyin FC beat Jamshedpur FC 1-0

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, KBFC vs FCG Match Highlights (Game 46): Kerala Blasters and FC Goa settle for a 2-2 draw-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 46): Kerala Blasters and FC Goa settle for a 2-2 draw

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, Jamshedpur FC vs Chennaiyin FC: CFC needs to be mentally strong and develop a winning mentality - Bozidar Bandovic-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: CFC needs to be mentally strong and develop a winning mentality - Bozidar Bandovic

    Video Icon