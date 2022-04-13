Vaccines made in India provide better protection than Pfizer and Moderna: SII's Adar Poonawalla

Adar Poonawalla, SII CEO, stated that India had exported the Covishield vaccine to more than 80 countries until now.

The CEO of Serum Institute of India (SII), Adar Poonawalla, claimed that the "Made in India" vaccines against Covid-19 provided better protection against the infection than mRNA vaccines, including Pfizer and Moderna.

As per reports, Poonawalla further added that the Covid-19 vaccines made in India provide better protection against infection than mRNA vaccines such as Pfizer and Moderna.

He added that it was a better decision not to introduce the vaccines like Pfizer and Moderna in India because people in countries like the US have received 2nd and 3rd booster doses and are still infected with the virus, however, in India, their vaccines have been provided better protection, he claimed.

SII CEO further stated that India had exported the Covishield vaccine to more than 80 countries when asked about the Covishield Covid-19 vaccine export.

He explained that they had exported Covishield to more than 80 countries and 10 crore doses until now. Presently, the demand is lowered due to the declining cases.

He further added that in a few countries, the mRNA vaccines were given, numerous people were hospitalised, and Covid-19 cases surged in those countries because the vaccine failed to provide good protection against the Covid-19 infection.

Also Read: Private vaccination centres' service charges capped at Rs 150 for precautionary dose

Also Read: SII CEO Adar Poonawalla calls for billions to be vaccinated at a faster rate for COVID pandemic to end

Also Read: Watch: SII CEO Adar Poonawalla’s comical look out in support of booster shot for Omicron variant