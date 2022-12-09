Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Qatar World Cup 2022: FIFA marks International Human Rights Day with anti-discrimination messages

    First Published Dec 9, 2022, 10:01 PM IST

    Qatar World Cup 2022: The tournament's quarterfinals are underway. Meanwhile, FIFA has decided to mark International Human Rights Day by displaying and spreading anti-discrimination messages.

    Image credit: Getty

    The FIFA World Cup 2022 continues in Qatar, while its share of controversies keep coming, which have been a norm since the hosting rights were awarded to the nation over a decade ago. Speaking of controversies, the Gulf nation has been accused of severe violation of human rights, especially the labours involved in the construction of the stadiums, leading to many deaths. In the meantime, as the competition has entered the quarterfinals, the International Federation of Association Football (FIFA) has decided to celebrate International Human Rights Day during this stage of the event and is doing so by displaying and spreading anti-discrimination messages.

    Image credit: Getty

    In its release, FIFA declared, "Discrimination - in all its possible forms and expressions - is one of the most common forms of human rights violations and abuse. FIFA and the World Health Organization (WHO) will mark International Human Rights Day on Saturday, 10 December, by reinforcing the message that there is no place for discrimination of any kind, either in football or in society in general. During the FIFA World Cup quarterfinal matches on 9 and 10 December, the #NoDiscrimination message will feature on giant screens and LEDs in stadium and, as during the whole of the tournament, on the captains' armbands."

    FOLLOW QATAR WORLD CUP 2022 UPDATES HERE

    Image credit: Getty

    In a report from The Athletic, a Filipino man in his 40s lost his life while working at one of the venues during construction. When questioned, Nasser Al Khater (Qatar 2022 CEO) told BBC, "Death is a natural part of life, whether at work or in your sleep." Also, Fatma Samoura (FIFA's secretary general) informed Reuters, "We've already elaborated... about what we are doing in Qatar. We are talking about things we have already discussed for months and months, time and time again."

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios
    -->

    RELATED STORIES

    Bangladesh vs India, BAN vs IND 2022-23, Chittagong/3rd ODI: I have been working quite specifically on my power-hitting - Washington Sundar-ayh

    BAN vs IND 2022-23, 3rd ODI: 'I have been working quite specifically on my power-hitting' - Washington Sundar

    IOA Elections 2022: PT Usha to be officially elected first woman president-ayh

    IOA Elections 2022: PT Usha to be officially elected first woman president

    Football is the least talented sport on earth - Dana White-ayh

    'Football is the least talented sport on earth' - Dana White

    football ISL 2022-23: Late drama gifts ATK Mohun Bagan narrow win over ten-man Jamshedpur FC snt

    ISL 2022-23: Late drama gifts ATK Mohun Bagan narrow win over ten-man Jamshedpur FC

    football Lionel Messi fans fume after Mexican politician seeks ban on Argentinian icon from entering country snt

    Messi fans fume after Mexican politician seeks ban on Argentinian icon from entering country

    Recent Stories

    Karnataka PGCET 2022: Answer key objection window to close on Saturday, December 10; check details - adt

    Karnataka PGCET 2022: Answer key objection window to close on Saturday; check details

    Himachal CM race: Show of strength by Pratibha Singh's supporters, blocks Bhupesh Baghel's carcade - adt

    Himachal CM race: Show of strength by Pratibha Singh's supporters, blocks Bhupesh Baghel's carcade

    Bangladesh vs India, BAN vs IND 2022-23, Chittagong/3rd ODI: I have been working quite specifically on my power-hitting - Washington Sundar-ayh

    BAN vs IND 2022-23, 3rd ODI: 'I have been working quite specifically on my power-hitting' - Washington Sundar

    Bigg Boss 16: 5 Celebs that walked out of the reality show from MC Stan to Kavita Kaushik vma

    Bigg Boss 16: 5 Celebs that walked out of the reality show from MC Stan to Kavita Kaushik

    MG 4 EV hatchback to make India debut in Auto Expo 2023 Here is what we know gcw

    MG 4 EV hatchback to make India debut in Auto Expo 2023? Here's what we know

    Recent Videos

    Indie Scoop: Featuring Peekay, Catchy, Hashbbc and Kavya Kirti

    'Indie Scoop': Featuring Peekay, Catchy, Hashbbc and Kavya Kirti

    Video Icon
    Cyclone Mandous: Rough waves cause damage at Marina beach; houses damaged in Villupuram

    Cyclone Mandous: Rough waves cause damage at Marina beach; houses damaged in Villupuram

    Video Icon
    Gujarat Election 2022 AAP breached BJP's Gujarat fortress and became national party, says Kejriwal

    AAP breached BJP's Gujarat 'fortress'; became national party: Kejriwal

    Video Icon
    In democracy, win and loss are not permanent: Congress chief Kharge

    In democracy, win and loss are not permanent: Congress chief Kharge

    Video Icon
    I have one mother at home, and ATKMB ATK Mohun Bagan is the other - Fans emotional on Indian Super League return to home venue-ayh

    'I have one mother at home, and ATKMB is the other' - Fans emotional on ISL's return to home venue

    Video Icon