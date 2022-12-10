Qatar World Cup 2022: Tite steps down as Brazil boss after quarterfinal flop against Croatia

Qatar World Cup 2022: Brazil suffered a loss to Croatia in the quarterfinal on Friday on penalties. Meanwhile, Tite stepped down as the manager of Seleção Canarinho, having previously said that he would manage the side until the final.

Image credit: Getty

The 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar saw the end of the road for record five-time former champion Brazil. It suffered a defeat to European giants Croatia in the quarterfinal at the Education City Stadium in Al Rayyan on Friday, as the latter edged out on penalties. Meanwhile, Brazilian head coach Tite announced and confirmed that his tenure was done and dusted with the side and that he would be relieving himself of his duties immediately, reports Goal. He took charge of Seleção Canarinho in 2016, his first stint with the team and winning the 2019 Copa America. In 81 contests with Brazil, he won 60 and drew 15, while he possesses his managerial career's best win percentage with the side (74.07%).

Image credit: Getty

Tite told the media about his future with the Brazilian team after the Croatian defeat, "As I said, my cycle is over. I said it over a year and a half ago. I'm a man of my word." Before the tournament, he had articulated, "I'm going until the end of the World Cup. I have no reason to lie here. I don't want to win anyway. I've won everything in my career. The only thing missing is the World Cup."

Image credit: Getty