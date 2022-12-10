Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Qatar World Cup 2022: Tite steps down as Brazil boss after quarterfinal flop against Croatia

    First Published Dec 10, 2022, 1:59 AM IST

    Qatar World Cup 2022: Brazil suffered a loss to Croatia in the quarterfinal on Friday on penalties. Meanwhile, Tite stepped down as the manager of Seleção Canarinho, having previously said that he would manage the side until the final.

    Image credit: Getty

    The 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar saw the end of the road for record five-time former champion Brazil. It suffered a defeat to European giants Croatia in the quarterfinal at the Education City Stadium in Al Rayyan on Friday, as the latter edged out on penalties. Meanwhile, Brazilian head coach Tite announced and confirmed that his tenure was done and dusted with the side and that he would be relieving himself of his duties immediately, reports Goal. He took charge of Seleção Canarinho in 2016, his first stint with the team and winning the 2019 Copa America. In 81 contests with Brazil, he won 60 and drew 15, while he possesses his managerial career's best win percentage with the side (74.07%).

    Image credit: Getty

    Tite told the media about his future with the Brazilian team after the Croatian defeat, "As I said, my cycle is over. I said it over a year and a half ago. I'm a man of my word." Before the tournament, he had articulated, "I'm going until the end of the World Cup. I have no reason to lie here. I don't want to win anyway. I've won everything in my career. The only thing missing is the World Cup."

    FOLLOW QATAR WORLD CUP 2022 UPDATES HERE

    Image credit: Getty

    Brazil will announce its next manager in the next month. As of now, there are no favourites. While Renato Gaucho, Fernando Diniz, Dorival Junior and Abel Ferreira have been linked to the job in the past, reigning Manchester City head coach Pep Guardiola's name also popped up. At the same time, he reportedly demanded €24 million annually for the role, which is too much for the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) to afford.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios
    -->

    RELATED STORIES

    football Qatar World Cup 2022, Croatia vs Brazil, CRO vs BRA: Netizens heartbroken as emotional Neymar admits that this could be his last-ayh

    Qatar World Cup 2022: Netizens heartbroken as emotional Neymar admits that this could be his last

    football Qatar World Cup 2022, CRO vs BRA: A look at the 5 top moments as Brazil pips Croatia to enter semis-ayh

    Qatar World Cup 2022: A look at the 5 top moments as Brazil pips Croatia to enter semis

    football Indian Super League 2022-23, HFC vs EBFC: Hyderabad FC rises to the top again after comfortable East Bengal conquest-ayh

    ISL 2022-23: Hyderabad FC rises to the top again after comfortable East Bengal conquest

    Bangladesh vs India, BAN vs IND 2022-23, Chittagong/3rd ODI: I have been working quite specifically on my power-hitting - Washington Sundar-ayh

    BAN vs IND 2022-23, 3rd ODI: 'I have been working quite specifically on my power-hitting' - Washington Sundar

    IOA Elections 2022: PT Usha to be officially elected first woman president-ayh

    IOA Elections 2022: PT Usha to be officially elected first woman president

    Recent Stories

    Numerology Prediction for December 10 2022 Heres what you can expect today as per your birth number gcw

    Numerology Prediction for December 10, 2022: Here's what you can expect today as per your birth number

    Daily Horoscope for December 10 2022 Aries Virgo Libra Leo Cancer Capricorn Scorpio gcw

    Daily Horoscope for December 10, 2022: Aries to have a good day; be careful Virgo, Libra

    football Qatar World Cup 2022, Croatia vs Brazil, CRO vs BRA: Netizens heartbroken as emotional Neymar admits that this could be his last-ayh

    Qatar World Cup 2022: Netizens heartbroken as emotional Neymar admits that this could be his last

    football Qatar World Cup 2022, CRO vs BRA: A look at the 5 top moments as Brazil pips Croatia to enter semis-ayh

    Qatar World Cup 2022: A look at the 5 top moments as Brazil pips Croatia to enter semis

    football Indian Super League 2022-23, HFC vs EBFC: Hyderabad FC rises to the top again after comfortable East Bengal conquest-ayh

    ISL 2022-23: Hyderabad FC rises to the top again after comfortable East Bengal conquest

    Recent Videos

    Indie Scoop: Featuring Peekay, Catchy, Hashbbc and Kavya Kirti

    'Indie Scoop': Featuring Peekay, Catchy, Hashbbc and Kavya Kirti

    Video Icon
    Cyclone Mandous: Rough waves cause damage at Marina beach; houses damaged in Villupuram

    Cyclone Mandous: Rough waves cause damage at Marina beach; houses damaged in Villupuram

    Video Icon
    Gujarat Election 2022 AAP breached BJP's Gujarat fortress and became national party, says Kejriwal

    AAP breached BJP's Gujarat 'fortress'; became national party: Kejriwal

    Video Icon
    In democracy, win and loss are not permanent: Congress chief Kharge

    In democracy, win and loss are not permanent: Congress chief Kharge

    Video Icon
    I have one mother at home, and ATKMB ATK Mohun Bagan is the other - Fans emotional on Indian Super League return to home venue-ayh

    'I have one mother at home, and ATKMB is the other' - Fans emotional on ISL's return to home venue

    Video Icon