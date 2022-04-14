Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Delhi: Private school shuts down after teacher, student test COVID-19 positive

    The classmates of the student and teacher who testing positive, were also sent back home and were assigned a leave in order to isolate and quarantine so that the infection does not spread to other children. The incident took place at a private school in Delhi.
     

    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Apr 14, 2022, 2:26 PM IST

    Amid fears of a possible fourth wave of coronavirus, school kids were sent on leave after one student and teacher at a private school in Delhi tested positive for Covid-19. Upon their diagnosis, the teacher and student were immediately sent back home and put on leave until their recovery. The school has also been closed until further notice.

    Reacting to the reports, senior AAP leader Atishi Marlena said the government is closely monitoring the situation. “There are reports of a child and a teacher testing positive for Covid. Other students of the class have been sent home. We are closely tracking the situation.”

    Delhi reported 299 new Covid-19 cases on Wednesday, a jump of 118 per cent from the daily count recorded two days ago, while the positivity rate stood at 2.49 per cent, according to data shared by the city health department.

    The Gautam Buddh Nagar health department had also issued an advisory to schools as 10 more children tested positive for Covid-19, taking the total number of minors who got infected this week to over 20 in the district.

    Meanwhile, this came a day after some schools in Noida and Ghaziabad temporarily moved to online classes after students tested positive for Covid. Schools in Delhi, however, said that they want to avoid closing the whole school in case of such an eventuality and will focus on monitoring and isolation.

    Twenty-three students from four schools in Uttar Pradesh’s Noida, and neighbouring Delhi, have tested positive for the coronavirus in the last three days.

    In Noida, at least 16 Covid-19 cases -- 13 students and three teachers -- were detected till Monday in a school in Sector 40, after the first case was reported on April 6. The school will return to offline classes on April 18.

    Last Updated Apr 14, 2022, 2:26 PM IST
