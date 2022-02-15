Over 95% of COVID samples detected with Omicron in Mumbai

BMC stated thirteen of the 190 infected patients were under the age of 18. 11 of these were infected with Omicron.

Nearly 95 per cent of the swab sample collected to examine were detected with infection of Omicron in the latest round of genome sequencing in Mumbai, which triggered the third wave of the coronavirus in the country the last December, the city civic body confirmed on Monday.

A report released by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) read among the total 190 samples, 180 were found infected with Omicron (94.74 per cent). Also, three with Delta (1.58 per cent), one with Delta (0.53 per cent) and six with other strains of coronavirus (3.16 per cent), citing test results of the ninth round of genome sequencing in the city.

Notably, 23 of the 190 patients from Mumbai whose swab samples were sent for genome sequencing died, and 21 of them were infected with Omicron, read the report.

In the most recent round of genome sequencing, which took place at the end of December, 248 of the 280 samples collected from BMC's jurisdiction tested positive for Omicron, while the remaining had other coronavirus variants.

Following the release of the ninth round of genome sequencing, the BMC examined 282 samples, out of which 190 were from Mumbai, and the remaining were from other parts of Maharashtra.

As per BMC, out of 190 patients, 39 per cent (74 patients) were between 61 to 80 years age group. Followed by 22 per cent (41 patients) between 41 to 60 years, 19 per cent (36 patients) in 21 to 40 years. Also, 12 per cent (22 patients) in 81 to 100 years and 9 per cent (17 patients) in 0 to 18 age groups. Among the 190 infected patients, 13 were below the age group of 18. Out of which 11 were infected with Omicron.

106 of the 190 patients required hospitalisation. Five had only received the first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, 50 had received both doses, and 51 had not received any dose, as per BMC.

The civic body added only nine of the 106 patients required oxygen support, while 11 were admitted to the intensive care unit.

Out of 23 deaths, 21 patients were above 60 years of age and suffering from co-morbidities. Fifteen were unvaccinated. Also, after seven days of infection, 22 patients died.

Despite a significant decrease in daily cases, the civic body urged citizens to continue practising COVID-19-compliant behaviour in the release.

Genome sequencing is a scientific process that aids in differentiating two variants of the same virus. It makes determining the best course of treatment for infected patients easier.

On Monday, Mumbai reported 192 new COVID-19 cases, the lowest daily count since December 13, 2021, and two new fatalities linked to the infection, while 350 more patients were discharged following recovery, according to the BMC.

