Omicron found in 94% of positive COVID samples, confirms Kerala Health Minister

While talking to reporters, George said continuous sequencing of Covid positive samples are being done. Almost 94 per cent of the samples test positive for Omicron and 6 per cent for delta.

It is clear that the Omicron wave is the third wave in Kerala, George said.

The state health minister also added that less than 4 per cent of patients need hospitalisation, out of which less than 1 per cent need oxygen beds. George said, amongst the total positive cases in Kerala, 3.6 per cent required hospitalisation, out of which 0.7 per cent required oxygen beds and 0.6 per cent needed ICU.

Till January 27, the total active cases in India stands at 22,02,472. The positivity rate is at 17.75 per cent. More than 50,000 active cases are reported from 11 states. Maharashtra, Karnataka, and Kerala have more than three lakh active cases, the Union Ministery stated.

Luv Aggarwal, Joint Secretary, Union Health Ministry, said, in general, the positivity rate across the country stood at nearly 17.75 per cent during the last week. There are around 50,000 Covid active cases in 11 states, 10,000-50,000 active cases in 14 states and less than 10,000 active cases in 11 states