  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Omicron found in 94% of positive COVID samples, confirms Kerala Health Minister

    Veena George said continuous sequencing of the Covid positive samples are being done, and almost 94 per cent of the samples test positive for Omicron and 6 per cent for delta. 
     

    Omicron found in 94% of positive COVID samples, confirms Kerala Health Minister - ADT
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Thiruvananthapuram, First Published Jan 28, 2022, 9:14 AM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    Kerala Health Minister Veena George on Thursday confirmed that most of the positive Covid-19 samples sent for genome sequencing are testing positive of Omicron variant and a few Delta variant. 

    While talking to reporters, George said continuous sequencing of Covid positive samples are being done. Almost 94 per cent of the samples test positive for Omicron and 6 per cent for delta. 

    It is clear that the Omicron wave is the third wave in Kerala, George said.

    The state health minister also added that less than 4 per cent of patients need hospitalisation, out of which less than 1 per cent need oxygen beds. George said, amongst the total positive cases in Kerala, 3.6 per cent required hospitalisation, out of which 0.7 per cent required oxygen beds and 0.6 per cent needed ICU. 

    Also Read: Early signs of infections plateauing, continue to follow COVID-19 norms: Health Ministry

    Till January 27, the total active cases in India stands at 22,02,472. The positivity rate is at  17.75 per cent. More than 50,000 active cases are reported from 11 states. Maharashtra, Karnataka, and Kerala have more than three lakh active cases, the Union Ministery stated.  

    Luv Aggarwal, Joint Secretary, Union Health Ministry, said, in general, the positivity rate across the country stood at nearly 17.75 per cent during the last week. There are around 50,000 Covid active cases in 11 states, 10,000-50,000 active cases in 14 states and less than 10,000 active cases in 11 states

    Last Updated Jan 28, 2022, 9:14 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Coronavirus India logs 2.86 lakh new COVID-19 cases, positivity rate increases to 19.5% - ADT

    Coronavirus: India logs 2.86 lakh new COVID-19 cases, positivity rate increases to 19.5%

    India registers 2.55 lakh new COVID-19 cases, positivity rate drops to 15.5% - ADT

    India registers 2.55 lakh new COVID-19 cases, positivity rate drops to 15.5%

    Amid COVID surge, Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya to interact with nine states and UTs - ADT

    Amid COVID surge, Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya to interact with nine states and UTs

    India logs 3.06 lakh new COVID-19 cases, positivity rate up from 17.18% to 20.75%

    India logs 3.06 lakh new COVID-19 cases, positivity rate up from 17.18% to 20.75%

    Third wave significantly lower than second wave: Union Health Ministry - ADT

    Third wave significantly lower than second wave: Union Health Ministry

    Recent Stories

    English Premier League, EPL 2021-22: Arsenal's Calum Chambers makes way to Steven Gerrard's Aston Villa-ayh

    EPL 2021-22: Arsenal's Calum Chambers makes way to Steven Gerrard's Aston Villa

    Are you facing irregular menstrual cycle? What can it lead to? Find all answers here RCB

    Are you facing irregular menstrual cycle? What can it lead to? Find all answers here

    Will Roman Reigns cost Brock Lesnar his WWE Championship against Bobby Lashley at Royal Rumble 2022-ayh

    Will Roman Reigns cost Brock Lesnar his WWE Championship against Bobby Lashley at Royal Rumble 2022?

    Tamil Nadu Schools to reopen from February 1 no night curfew from January 28 gcw

    Tamil Nadu: Schools to reopen from February 1, no night curfew from January 28

    Union Home Ministry extends existing COVID 19 containment measures till February 28 gcw

    Union Home Ministry extends existing COVID-19 containment measures till February 28

    Recent Videos

    Kim Kardashian Kylie Jenner Beyonce's hourglass figure more harmful for body image than Kate Moss thin frame Study

    Kim Kardashian, Beyonce's hourglass figure more harmful for body image than Kate Moss' thin frame: Study

    Video Icon
    Punjab Election 2022 Channi assures party is united Rahul Gandhi says Congress workers to decide CM face gcw

    Punjab Election 2022: Channi assures party is united; Rahul Gandhi says Congress workers to decide CM face

    Video Icon
    Statue of NBA legend Kobe Bryant and daughter Gianna placed at crash site on 2nd anniversary

    Statue of NBA legend Kobe Bryant and daughter Gianna placed at crash site on 2nd anniversary

    Video Icon
    Punjab Election 2022: Rahul Gandhi kicks off poll campaign by visiting Golden Temple with 117 candidates-dnm

    Punjab Election 2022: Rahul Gandhi kicks off poll campaign by visiting Golden Temple with 117 candidates

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, BFC vs CFC Match Highlights (Game 72): Bengaluru FC registers convincing 3-0 win over Chennaiyin FC on Republic Day-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 72): Bengaluru FC registers convincing 3-0 win over Chennaiyin FC on R-Day

    Video Icon