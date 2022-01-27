Coronavirus: India logs 2.86 lakh new COVID-19 cases, positivity rate increases to 19.5%

The daily positivity rate is up from 16.10 per cent to 19.59 per cent, while the weekly positivity rate registered stands at 17.75 per cent.

The daily Covid-19 cases in India recorded a marginal rise of 0.1 per cent, but the positivity jumps to nearly 20 per cent as India registered under three lakh cases for the third consecutive day on Thursday.

The new registered Covid-19 cases were 2.86 lakh on Thursday; pushing the total Covid tally in India to 4.03 crore.

The active cases have seen a decline, 22,03,472 and comprise 5.46 per cent of the total infections. The Covid-19 recovery rate has decreased to 93.33 per cent. The daily positivity rate is up from 16.10 per cent to 19.59 per cent, while the weekly positivity rate registered at 17.75 per cent.

As per the health ministry, 573 people have died due to Covid in the last 24 hours. At least 60 per cent of the patients who died during the present wave are either partially or fully unvaccinated.

In Maharashtra, the daily infection registered at 35,756 in the last 24 hours, while 79 death were recorded as per the state health department.

On Wednesday, Delhi recorded 7,498 fresh Covid cases, a rise of 24 per cent from the previous day. The national capital's positivity rate stands at 10.59 per cent, and the active cases stand at 38,315.

Haryana registered 6,351 new covid cases; the state has restrictions till February 10. The state government of Haryana has permitted malls and markets to stay open till 7 pm.

In Kerala, the new Covid-19 cases registered are 49,771 on Wednesday; the total stands at 57,74,857. The total tally of people who died due to the virus rose to 52,281, with 140 Covid-19 related deaths.

New Covid-19 infections in Tamil Nadu dropped below 30,000, adding 29,976 cases on Wednesday. The total caseload is now at 32,24,236. The new Covid-19 infections have been hovering over 30,000 over the last few days, and Tamil Nadu has witnessed a decline after reaching a peak of 30,744 cases on January 22.

India's Covid-19 vaccination has crossed 163.84 crore doses, with 72 per cent of India's adult population is fully vaccinated. Around 52 per cent of children between 15-18 years old have received the first doses of covid vaccine.