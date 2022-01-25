UK to remove all travel restrictions for eligible vaccinated arrivals from February 11

The travel changes come following the Boris Johnson-government's claim that the booster programme had been a success.

The United Kingdom has announced changes to Covid-19 testing measures for travellers arriving in the United Kingdom from 4 am on February 11. All testing requirements will be removed for eligible fully vaccinated arrivals, with only a Passenger Locator Form now required.

The new rules stipulate that arrivals who are not recognised as fully vaccinated will only need to take a pre-departure test and a PCR test on or before day two after they arrive in the UK. Passengers will have to fill out the simplified passenger locator form. They will not have to self-isolate on arrival unless they receive a positive result.

Further, kids aged 12-15 in England will be able to prove their vaccination status or proof of prior infection via a digital NHS COVID Pass from February 3 for outbound travel. This would make it easier for children and families to travel to countries that require proof of vaccination or prior infection to gain entry, avoid isolation, or access venues or services.

The UK government has stated that the new regulations outlined on Tuesday are intended to be one that will last. It aims to provide stability for the travel industry throughout 2022. Meanwhile, friends and families can make the most of their global connections, while saving around 100 Pounds for the average family with the removal of testing.

Health and Social Care Secretary Sajid Javid said that the country was entering a new chapter in our fight against Covid-19. Crediting the success of the vaccination programme, Javid said that the time had come to take this additional step towards opening up international travel once again.

The government, however, reiterated that the red list will continue to remain in place. The Boris Johnson government sees the red list as the first line of defence against future variants of concern arriving from abroad. The government is also looking to replace the hotel quarantine policy with other contingency measures, including home isolation.