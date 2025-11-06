Zoho Corporation’s CEO Sridhar Vembu announces new hiring for math masterminds as Zoho Mail nears $100 million revenue. Over 70% of its growth now comes from global markets.

Zoho Hiring 2025: Chennai-based technology giant Zoho Corporation and its founder and CEO Sridhar Vembu are once again in the news. This time, it’s for the company’s remarkable global growth and Vembu’s personal search for exceptional new talent. In a post on X (formerly Twitter), he revealed that Zoho Mail is nearing an annual revenue of $100 million (approximately ₹835 crore), with over 70% of the company’s income now coming from international markets. Meanwhile, Zoho has also launched a new recruitment drive, and Sridhar Vembu is personally seeking brilliant minds to join the team.

Sridhar Vembu is Hiring Personally, Needs Masterminds in Math

Vembu mentioned in his post that he is personally involved in the company's technical research and development and needs people who are strong in mathematics. He wrote, 'To move forward, we need strong mathematical talent. If you are not intimidated by equations, please contact me.' As soon as his post went live, many young tech professionals showed interest.

Zoho Mail's Big Achievement: Nearing $100 Million in Revenue

Vembu stated that Zoho Mail is now rapidly approaching $100 million in annual revenue. Citing a report, he said that the company's anti-spam system has now become a trusted global benchmark. Vembu says his goal is not just to grow the business, but also to keep customers happy and make India proud in the technology sector.

Trust Increased with Zoho Mail's Privacy-First Model

The biggest reason for Zoho Mail's growth is its focus on security and privacy. While other email platforms make money through advertising, Zoho Mail's model is completely ad-free and privacy-first. This means user data is never sold. This is why privacy-conscious users and businesses are now moving towards Zoho Mail.

Boost from Zoho's New Features

Zoho has recently added several new features, including-

Advanced spam filtering system

Image annotation in emails

Alias delegation

And better integration with Zoho Workplace Suite

Because of these updates, Zoho Mail is now becoming a preferred email service not just for businesses but also for government organizations.

Pride of Made in India, Now a Global Name

Interestingly, many government officials, including Home Minister Amit Shah, have started using Zoho Mail. The government is also emphasizing the promotion of Made in India services. Although the company's roots are in India, today more than 70% of its revenue comes from foreign markets. This makes it clear that Zoho is not only a trusted name in India but has also made its mark in the global tech world.