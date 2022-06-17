Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    WBJEE 2022 Result announced, 98.5% pass percentage, Know toppers here

    Counselling will begin in the third week of August and end in September 2022

    West Bengal, First Published Jun 17, 2022, 3:24 PM IST

    The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board (WBJEEB) released the WBJEE 2022 result on Friday, June 17, 2022. At a news conference at 2:30 pm, the results were formally announced. Students who sat the test can check their results on the official website, wbjeeb.nic.in, after 4 pm. 

    Overall, 98.5 per cent of students passed the exam. Himanshu Sekhar, a Barrackpore's Central Model School student, topped the CBSE exam. Himanshu Sekhar of Siliguri came in second, while Saptarshi Mukherjee of the Future Foundation School, ISC, came in third.

    Counselling will begin in the third week of August and end in September 2022.

    On April 30, 2022, the WBJEE 2022 test was held, and the final answer key was released on June 16.

    This year a total of 1.1 lakh candidates have registered for the WBJEE 2022. A total of 81,393 candidates appeared for the WBJEE 2022 exam. This year 80132 students passed the WBJEE 2022 examination.

    Here's the list of websites to check the WBJEE result 2022:
    1) wbjeeb.nic.in
    2) wbjee.in

    Here's how to download the WBJEE Result 2022 scorecard:
    1) Go to the any of the above mention websites
    2) Click on the WBJEE Result 2022 link
    3) Key in your login credentials and click on submit
    4) WBJEE 2022 result will be monitor's screen
    5) Download the WBJEE scorecard and take a printout

    Last Updated Jun 17, 2022, 3:59 PM IST
