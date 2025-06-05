Here are 7 fun tricky IQ questions. By answering these, you can check your ability to solve reasoning, math puzzles, and blood relation questions.
All fruits are mangoes. Some mangoes are sour. Conclusion I. Some fruits sour. II. All sour are mangoes.
A) Only I is correct
B) Only II is correct
C) Both correct
D)None s correct
If 3 sides of a dice show 3, 5, 6 and the other three show 1, 2, 4, what will be the sum of the opposite sides of the dice?
A) 7
B) 9
C) 8
D) 6
A man walks 10 m north, then turns right and walks 5 m, then turns left and walks 5 m. In which direction is he now?
A) North-West
B) North-East
C) South-West
D) South-East
Red, blue, green, yellow, white. Amit's not blue, Deepak's not red or green. Ishan's yellow, Bablu's red. Chandan's not green. Chandan's T-shirt color?
A)Blue
B)White
C)Red
D)Green
In a code, 'RAINS' is written as 'HPMTI', then how will 'STORM' be written?
A) QUPTN
B) QSPTL
C) HPOTL
D) QRPUN
If 2 + 3 = 13 3 + 4 = 25 4 + 5 = 41 then 5 + 6 = ?
Options
A) 61
B) 51
C) 65
D) 49
Pointing to a woman, A says – "She is the daughter-in-law of my father's only daughter." What is the woman's relation to A?
A) Sister
B) Sister-in-law
C) Wife
D) Mother
1 Answer: D) None is correct.
2 Answer: A) 7
3 Answer: B) North-East
4 Answer: A) Blue
5 Answer: B) QSPTL
6 Answer: A) 61
7 Answer: C) Wife
Try solving 7 tricky reasoning puzzles for competitive exams
Test your intelligence: Solve 10 tricky reasoning questions
9 tricky reasoning and maths puzzles for competitive exams
8 tricky puzzles to test your IQ and problem-solving skills