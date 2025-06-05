English

7 tricky IQ test questions with answers for competitive exams

7 Fun Tricky IQ Questions

Here are 7 fun tricky IQ questions. By answering these, you can check your ability to solve reasoning, math puzzles, and blood relation questions. 

Syllogism Question: 1

All fruits are mangoes. Some mangoes are sour. Conclusion I. Some fruits sour. II. All sour are mangoes. 

A) Only I is correct 

B) Only II is correct 

C) Both correct 

D)None s correct

Dice Puzzle Question: 2

If 3 sides of a dice show 3, 5, 6 and the other three show 1, 2, 4, what will be the sum of the opposite sides of the dice? 

A) 7 

B) 9 

C) 8 

D) 6

Direction Sense Test Question: 3

A man walks 10 m north, then turns right and walks 5 m, then turns left and walks 5 m. In which direction is he now? 

A) North-West 

B) North-East 

C) South-West 

D) South-East

Logical Puzzle Question: 4

Red, blue, green, yellow, white. Amit's not blue, Deepak's not red or green. Ishan's yellow, Bablu's red. Chandan's not green. Chandan's T-shirt color? 

A)Blue 

B)White 

C)Red 

D)Green

Word Puzzle (Alphabet Series) Question: 5

In a code, 'RAINS' is written as 'HPMTI', then how will 'STORM' be written? 

A) QUPTN 

B) QSPTL 

C) HPOTL 

D) QRPUN

Math Puzzle (Arithmetic Puzzle) Question: 6

If 2 + 3 = 13 3 + 4 = 25 4 + 5 = 41 then 5 + 6 = ? 

Options 

A) 61 

B) 51 

C) 65 

D) 49

Blood Relation Question: 7

Pointing to a woman, A says – "She is the daughter-in-law of my father's only daughter." What is the woman's relation to A? 

A) Sister 

B) Sister-in-law 

C) Wife 

D) Mother

Check the correct answers to all questions here

1 Answer: D) None is correct. 

2 Answer: A) 7 

3 Answer: B) North-East 

4 Answer: A) Blue 

5 Answer: B) QSPTL 

6 Answer: A) 61 

7 Answer: C) Wife

