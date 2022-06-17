Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    WBJEE Result 2022: Results to be declared today; know time, how to check and more

    "The results of WBJEE 2022 will be accessible in the form of a downloaded rank card via the board's website- wbjeeb.nic.in/ wbjeeb.in from June 17 at 4 PM onwards," the board stated. 

    New Delhi, First Published Jun 17, 2022, 10:18 AM IST

    The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board (WBJEEB) will release the (WBJEE) result 2022 on June 17, 2022. According to a WBJEEB announcement, the state JEE test result 2022 will be declared through press conference at 2:30 PM.

    "The results of WBJEE 2022 will be accessible in the form of a downloaded rank card via the board's website- wbjeeb.nic.in/ wbjeeb.in from June 17 at 4 PM onwards," the board stated. Candidates can get their individual scorecards from the board's websites - wbjeeb.nic.in/ wbjeeb.in - from 4PM onwards after the JEE test results 2022 are officially published.

    The WBJEE result 2022 will be published on the official websites wbjeeb.nic.in and wbjeeb.in after it is declared. Candidates may access their WBJEE rank card by logging in with their credentials.

    Here's how to download the marksheet:

    Step 1: Go to wbjeeb.nic.in, the official website.

    Step 2: Once the results are announced, go to the homepage and click on the "WBJEE Result 2022" link.

    Step 3: On the new page, input your information and press the submit button.

    Step 4: The WBJEE Result 2022 will be shown on the screen.

    Step 5: Save your results and preserve a printout for future reference.

    Last year, 99.5% of applicants passed the WBJEE 2021 test. This year, a total of 65,170 candidates took the WBJEE 2022 test, which was held on April 30. Those who pass the WBJEE 2022 exam will be required to attend admissions counselling at the participating institutes.

    Successful applicants will be admitted to Undergraduate Courses in Engineering & Technology, Pharmacy, and Architecture at various West Bengal Universities, Government Colleges, and Self Financing Engineering & Technological Institutes.

