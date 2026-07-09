Preparations are in full swing in Karur for TN CM C Joseph Vijay's visit. He will provide government job orders to the legal heirs of the 41 victims who died in the 2025 stampede and also lay the foundation for a Rs 1,700 crore factory.

Preparations are in full swing in Karur in Tamil Nadu for a public interaction programme on Friday in which Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam President C Joseph Vijay is scheduled to attend. Chief Minister will participate in the programme at the Atlas Kalai Arangam Grounds near Vennamalai in Karur on Friday morning.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Aid for Karur Tragedy Victims

The Chief Minister will hand over government job appointment orders to some of the legal heirs of the 41 victims who lost their lives in the Karur tragedy. A stampede at a Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) rally in Karur on September 27, 2025, claimed 41 lives during a public outreach event where TVK president and actor Vijay was campaigning.

Massive Arrangements for Public Event

A massive pandal is being set up across nearly 10 acres, with seating arrangements for around 5,000 people. Iron barricades have been installed around the venue as part of the security and event arrangements.

Party flags and flex banners have been erected along the routes leading to the event venue. Authorities have also made arrangements to issue QR code-enabled identity cards to all 5,000 participants attending the event.

Development and Welfare Initiatives

During the visit, the Chief Minister will also distribute various government welfare assistance at the District Collectorate in Thanthoni Malai.

In addition, he will lay the foundation stone for a new private non-leather footwear manufacturing factory at Vanavasi Panchayat in Krishnarayapuram Panchayat Union, Karur district. The project is being established at an estimated cost of Rs 1,700 crore.

He is also scheduled to issue compassionate appointment orders to 32 individuals for employment in various government departments.

Security Measures and Local Impact

To welcome the Chief Minister during both programmes, party flags and flex banners have been installed at several locations across the district. Tight police security has been deployed at all event venues.

Meanwhile, iron barricades have been placed along the left side of the road leading from the Thirukampuliyur Bypass to the District Collectorate. As a result, business owners in the area have complained that access to their commercial establishments has been restricted, making it difficult for customers to enter their premises.