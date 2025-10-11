Last chance to register for Viksit Bharat Buildathon 2025! The innovation challenge for students closes on October 11. Learn how to apply, key themes, eligibility, and event details. Don’t miss this opportunity to showcase your ideas.

Viksit Bharat Buildathon Registration Last Date: If you're a school student passionate about innovation and haven't yet applied for the Viksit Bharat Buildathon 2025, now is the time to act. The final date to register is fast approaching, applications are open only until October 11, 2025. Originally, the registration deadline was set for October 6, but due to the overwhelming response from students, the Ministry of Education has extended the last date.

This national-level competition offers a valuable platform for school students to contribute to the development of the nation through their innovative ideas and solutions. The initiative was officially launched by Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on September 23, 2025, as part of a broader mission to encourage creativity and problem-solving among young minds.

What is Viksit Bharat Buildathon 2025?

Viksit Bharat Buildathon 2025 is a national-level innovation challenge in which students from classes 6 to 12 can participate. Its objective is to promote creativity, problem-solving, and an entrepreneurial mindset among children. This competition is being organized by the Ministry of Education in collaboration with NITI Aayog's Atal Innovation Mission and AICTE. It is linked to the vision of Viksit Bharat @2047, which aims to make India a developed nation by 2047.

What is the purpose of Viksit Bharat Buildathon 2025?

The main objective of this buildathon is to inspire students towards 'Innovation for Nation'. In this, children form teams to create solutions for real-life problems and present sustainable solutions. More than 1 crore students and over 1.5 lakh schools from across the country are participating, making it India's largest student innovation program.

Who can participate in Viksit Bharat Buildathon 2025?

Students from classes 6 to 12 can participate.

Each team will have 5 to 7 students, and a school teacher will guide the team as a mentor.

Multiple teams from one school can also participate.

Buildathon 2025 Themes

Aatmanirbhar Bharat (Self-reliant India): Solving local problems through indigenous technology.

Swadeshi (Indigenous): Presenting India's traditional art, knowledge, and craft in a new form.

Vocal for Local: Promoting local industries, products, and handicrafts through innovation.

The purpose of these themes is to make children think about real issues related to India's development and create new solutions.

How to register for Viksit Bharat Buildathon 2025?

First, go to the official website vbb.mic.gov.in.

Click on the “Viksit Bharat Buildathon 2025 Registration” link.

Fill in the information related to the school and team.

Upload your project concept and necessary documents.

Submit the form and save a copy for future reference.

Viksit Bharat Buildathon 2025 Direct Link to Apply

Schools can register for the Viksit Bharat Buildathon through this link- School Teacher Registration 2025 Direct Link

Viksit Bharat Buildathon 2025: Important Dates and Events

Last Date for Registration: October 11, 2025

Preparation Period: October 6 to 13, 2025

Live Innovation Event: October 13, 2025

Final Submission: October 13 to 31, 2025

Evaluation Period: November 1 to December 31, 2025

Results and Felicitation Ceremony: January 2026 (Top 1000 teams will be honored)

Why is this initiative special?

Viksit Bharat Buildathon 2025 is not just a competition, but an opportunity to teach children skills like teamwork, design thinking, and real-life problem-solving. Its goal is for children from every corner of India to shape the country's future with their creative thinking. Whether it's a rural or urban school, a new wave of innovation should rise from everywhere.

