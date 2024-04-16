UPSC exam 2023 results: Aditya Srivastava tops All India Rank, male candidates lead in top position

According to reports, a total of 1016 candidates have been recommended for appointment. The UPSC has released the roll numbers of the qualified candidates. Additionally, the candidature of 355 recommended candidates remains provisional.

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on Tuesday (April 16) announced the results of the Civil Services mains examination for the year 2023. Candidates who appeared for the exam can view the merit list on the official website – upsc.gov.in.

This year, Aditya Srivastava secured the first position with Animesh Pradhan following closely at AIR 2. Donuru Ananya Reddy secured the third position.

The Civil Services Examination (CSE) main exam was conducted in subjective mode across two shifts from September 15 to September 24. Each shift spanned three hours, with morning sessions from 9 am to 12 pm and afternoon sessions from 2 pm to 5 pm.

To check the UPSC CSE Mains 2024 result, follow these steps:

Step 1: Visit the official website — upsc.gov.in

Step 2: Find the result link on the homepage

Step 3: Click on the link to open a new tab in PDF format

Step 4: Look for your roll number in the PDF

Step 5: Download the PDF and print it for future reference.

The nominations include 347 general candidates, 116 from the EWS category, 303 OBC candidates, 165 SC candidates, and 86 ST candidates.