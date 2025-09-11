The UPSC CSE Mains Result 2025 is expected to be released by mid-September. Candidates who appeared for the exam can check their results on upsc.gov.in. Successful candidates will move on to the interview/personality test stage.

UPSC CSE Mains Result 2025 Date: Every year, lakhs of aspirants aim to clear the UPSC exam to secure prestigious roles in the IAS, IPS, and other civil services. This year, candidates who qualified in the prelims appeared for the UPSC CSE Mains in August and are now eagerly awaiting the results. Here's when the UPSC Mains result is expected and the latest official updates.

UPSC CSE Mains Result 2025 Date

UPSC has recently released the results of several examinations, but the official date for the CSE Mains Result 2025 is yet to be announced. However, based on various media reports and the previous year's pattern, it is expected that the result might be released by mid-September.

When was the UPSC CSE Mains Exam 2025 held?

The UPSC CSE Mains exam commenced on August 22, 2025, and was conducted across various states until August 31. The exam was held in two shifts. The first shift was from 9 am to 12 pm, and the second shift was from 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm. Earlier, the prelims result was declared on June 11, 2025. After the Mains result, successful candidates will be called for an interview, also known as the personality test. The final merit list will be prepared after the interview and document verification.

How to Check UPSC CSE Mains Result 2025?

Once the result is released, visit the official UPSC website at upsc.gov.in.

Find the UPSC CSE Mains Result 2025 link on the home page.

Clicking on the link will open a PDF containing the roll numbers and names of the successful candidates.

Download it and keep it safe for future reference and prepare for the next stage.

The wait for the UPSC CSE Mains Result 2025 is almost over. As soon as the result is released, successful candidates will proceed to the interview stage, and their careers in the civil services will be set.